McCrory family thanks public for generous donations during street collection for Teenage Cancer Trust
A recent street collection raised £38 for the Teenage Cancer Trust.
The fundraiser was carried out by the McCrory family and took place in Derry on April 5.
The McCrory family said they would like to thank the general public for their kind and generous donations.
The Teenage Cancer Trust offers unique care and support, designed for and with young people. It funds specialised nurses, youth workers and hospital units in the NHS, so young people have dedicated staff and facilities to support them throughout treatment.
