McLaughlin says sale of arms to Israel amid continuing Gazan atrocities is ‘complicity not neutrality’

Sinéad McLaughlin has described the facilitation of the sale of arms Israel amid continuing atrocities against the Palestinian people as ‘complicity’.

Speaking in the Stormont Assembly the SDLP MLA said Gaza has been abandoned by much of the international community.

She described the blockade of food aid as ‘a man-made atrocity’.

"Hospitals are overwhelmed, medical staff are working in impossible conditions and casualties are mounting by the hour. In 2025, we are witnessing the deliberate blocking of aid, which is being done in full view of the world. It is not a natural disaster but a man-made atrocity.

A Palestinian girl holds an empty pan at a hot meal distribution point in Nuseirat in the central Gaza Strip, June 4, 2025. The US and Israeli-backed Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) group operating aid sites in the Gaza Strip announced the temporary closure of the facilities on June 4, following a string of deadly incidents near the distribution sites it operates that have sparked condemnation from the United Nations. (Photo by Eyad BABA / AFP) (Photo by EYAD BABA/AFP via Getty Images)

“Let me be absolutely clear: the denial of food, water and medicine to civilians is not just a moral outrage but a breach of international law. The Israeli Government and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) cannot be allowed to use the provision of humanitarian aid as a bargaining chip in negotiations. Aid is not a tool of revenge but a lifeline.

"The people of Gaza have been left abandoned by much of the international community, and Europe, including the British Government, is failing in its duty. While leaders express concern, arms continue to be sold to Israel.

“That is not neutrality but complicity,” said the Foye MLA.

Mrs. McLaughlin called for a full and immediate ceasefire, the unimpeded flow of humanitarian aid and a return to meaningful peace talks.

She said these talks must be ‘grounded in justice, dignity and equal rights for Palestinians and Israelis’.

“Peace cannot be built on the rubble of homes and the graves of children, however. It cannot be achieved while aid is withheld, while journalists are silent and while international law is ignored with impunity. I stand with those across these islands who are calling for an end to the horror.

“We must demand more than words from our Governments. We must demand action, an end to arms sales and a clear international commitment to peace, because, every hour that we delay, another child goes hungry, another mother mourns and another family is shattered.

"History will ask us, ‘What did you do?’,” she told the Assembly.