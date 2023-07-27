McLaughlin: Survey results show need to dismantle misogynistic attitudes

It follows the publication of the ‘Ending Violence Against Women and Girls: Experiences and attitudes of adults in Northern Ireland in 2022’ report by the Executive Office.

The results detailed that 1 in 5 (22%) respondents have experienced at least one type of gender-based violence in the last five years. The report also revealed that 1 in 5 (21%) found catcalling or wolf whistling acceptable behaviours.

Three-quarters of respondents (77%) reported that they would intervene if they saw someone they personally know telling a rape joke about women, while nine in ten respondents (91%) would intervene if they saw someone they personally know touching, hugging or kissing a woman or a girl against her will.

SDLP Justice Spokesperson Sinéad McLaughlin.

The Foyle MLA commented: “The publication of these survey results is welcome and represents another step towards the long-awaited Violence Against Women and Girls Strategy. However, they also show just how far we have to go in dismantling the misogynistic attitudes that remain all too prevalent across our society. I find it staggering that in 2023, one in five respondents still find catcalling or wolf whistling acceptable behaviours.

“Violence against women and girls is rooted in these deeply regressive views of women and we need to do everything possible to break down the kinds of biases and prejudices that legitimise those views. Dismantling these attitudes must start in education, with inclusive and age-appropriate relationship and sexuality education made standard across the school curriculum from an early age. It must also expand beyond education, including in places like our workplaces and sports clubs, so that women and girls are supported to participate fully in our society, free from the fear of gender-based violence.