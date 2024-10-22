McLaughlin's Hardware to close at end of November as family sells iconic Derry premises

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

McLaughlin's Hardware, an iconic Derry institution that has served the local community for over a century, will officially close its doors towards the end of November 2024, it has been confirmed.

After an impressive 111 years of continuous operation under the same family, the McLaughlin family has confirmed the sale of the building located at 40-44 William Street.

“While it is with mixed emotions that we announce the closure of McLaughlin’s Hardware, we remain incredibly grateful for the community’s unwavering support throughout the years,” said the McLaughlin brothers, Liam, Dessie, and Seamus.

“We are proud of the legacy our family has built, but the time has come to move on. We hope that the building will continue to serve the community in new ways.”

The McLaughlin brothers.

McLaughlin’s Hardware has been a cornerstone of Derry since its establishment in 1913.

More than just a hardware store, it has been a place of advice, expertise, and community connection. The family’s decision to sell the building marks the end of an era for one of Derry’s longest-running family businesses, but it also offers an exciting opportunity for new ownership in this prime location.

In the coming weeks, the shop will offer reductions across existing stock, as well as its comprehensive and lucrative key cutting equipment. Keep an eye on McLaughlin's Facebook page for offers or visit the shop in person.

It was announced in August 2023 that the family was seeking a new buyer to carry forward its rich legacy of community service and commitment.