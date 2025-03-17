Meet Mark Owens, the Derry man building stronger ties between home and Ohio

For Derry-man Mark Owens, a prestigious US Scholarship did more than just open doors – it completely transformed the trajectory of his life.

Twenty-eight years ago, he left Derry on a life-changing journey to study at John Carroll University in Ohio through the Study USA programme.

Today, he not only thrives in his career in the US but also works passionately to promote the North across the Atlantic, strengthening ties between Northeast Ohio and home.

Now celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Study USA programme has had a profound impact on thousands of students by providing a unique opportunity for study, cultural exchange, and professional growth.

Mark Owen, second from right, at a City Club of Cleveland panel discussion in Ohio.

Launched in 1994 as the Business Education Initiative (BEI), the programme, which is delivered by British Council NI on behalf of the Department for the Economy, has since sent over 2,500 students to spend a year at a college or university in the US.

Over the years, many alumni have returned to contribute to its economy and society, while others have made the US their home.

Mark participated in the programme from 1998-1999, when he was studying for a BSc in Fashion and Production Management at Belfast Metropolitan College.

He initially saw the programme as an opportunity to enhance his CV and open doors to career advancement in Derry - but what started as a brief nine-month stay in the US soon became a turning point, sparking a future in the US that he had never anticipated.

Mark Owens with his daughter Lillian

He said: “It was never my intention to stay long-term in the US. I was working at the Desmond’s clothing factory and hoped to leverage the programme to advance my career in Derry. Halfway through the year, I saw the opportunities here and knew I wasn’t just preparing to go back home—I was creating a future in the US.

“When I returned to Derry, the American dream was always on my mind. I started interviewing for jobs in the US, and I was lucky enough to land a role at Enterprise Rent-a-Car. It turned out to be one of the best jobs I’ve ever had.

"They enrolled me in their management training programme, and it taught me everything about business — setting the foundation for a career in leadership. From there, I kept progressing, and there was no looking back.”

Mark met his wife, Maria, in the US, and together, they built a life in Cleveland, Ohio, where they are raising their two children, Eamon and Lillian. Over the years, Mark became deeply involved in the Irish community in Cleveland.

He said: “I got roped into playing for the local GAA club, Cleveland St. Pat’s, and even started hosting an Irish radio show for a few years. It was something I never expected, but over time, I became more involved in Irish culture and traditions. One of my biggest regrets is not learning the Irish language.

“The university I attended — John Carroll University — had an amazing alumni programme, which had a lasting impact on me. In fact, it’s the first place I took my daughter for her first college visits. She’s a junior in high school now and starting to think about her college options.”

In 2023, Mark achieved another significant milestone when he was appointed the first-ever Honorary Consul of Ireland for Ohio.

Between that and his job for Team NEO (Northeast Ohio Region) he now works to foster business and cultural ties between Ireland and Ohio, demonstrating his dedication to strengthening the transatlantic bond.

This includes an upcoming trip to Belfast in April 2025, where he will lead a delegation exploring business opportunities between Northeast Ohio and the North.

“Even though I became a US citizen in 2011, I still feel more Irish than ever. I introduce myself as Irish, and I’ll always fly the Irish flag first, said Mark. I make it a point to return to NI regularly, and I’m constantly looking for ways to connect Ohio with home.

“I was just back in Derry for Christmas with the family, and I flew back for the weekend for the FAI Cup final in November. It's always a great time when I go back.

"My daughter Lilian loves it there—she's been over probably a dozen times. She even plans to have her 18th birthday in Derry next November.

“I’ll always miss bits of home, whether it’s a chicken curry or a Tayto sandwich—it’s the little things that remind me of Derry.”

Mark’s journey is just one example of the lasting impact the Study USA programme has had on alumni.

Mark said: “Looking back, the Study USA programme was life-changing. It wasn’t just a year abroad – it was the catalyst for everything that followed. I never intended to stay in the US long-term, but that experience gave me the chance to see the world differently and altered the course of my career.”

As the Study USA programme marks its 30th year, it continues to open doors for young people, providing them with the opportunity to experience new cultures, expand their horizons, and shape their futures.

Jonathan Stewart, Director, British Council NI said: “Celebrating its 30th anniversary, the Study USA programme has significantly impacted Northern Ireland students, providing invaluable opportunities for academic, cultural, and career growth.

"Alumni, now ambassadors, innovators, and future leaders, continue to shape both local and global communities. Many remain deeply connected to NI, using their international experiences to foster business, education, and cultural ties back home.

"As global connections become increasingly vital, the programme's alumni play a crucial role in building bridges, fostering understanding, and creating lasting opportunities for future generations in NI.”

British Council NI is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Study USA with ‘30 Years: 30 Stories’ which launched on St. Patrick’s Day.

To read all 30 of these stories, visit https://nireland.britishcouncil.org/opportunities/celebrating-30-years-study-usa-alumni-stories

Applications for the Study USA programme will open in the Autumn. Visit https://nireland.britishcouncil.org/ or follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.