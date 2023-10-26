Mental health access survey across Derry & Strabane residential area planned

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proposal was brought forward by UUP Alderman Darren Guy, SDLP Councillor Brian Tierney, Sinn Féin Councillor Christopher Jackson, People Before Profit Councillor Shaun Harkin, and Independent Councillors Raymond Barr, Gary Donnelly and Paul Gallagher at a Council meeting on Wednesday, October 25.

The proposal stated that, despite Northern Ireland having the highest prevalence of mental health issues across the UK, only 40 percent of people have access to effective care.

The survey will be co-designed by the charity Mindwise and will assess challenges to accessing support, sources of poor mental health, and the perceived number of mental health resources in the district.

In addition to the survey, the Council will invite Mindwise to give a deposition at a relevant committee meeting.

"Within my own electoral area I had to think where people could go and access support,” Ballyarnett SDLP District Councillor Brian Tierney said.

"I believe I know what’s going on and work closely with community organisations.

"I know how to signpost someone to seek support with any issue and if I had to think about where to send someone, then I think that’s a problem we should address.

"The survey will address that, but the results need to be published so we can get the information back out to the wider public."

Waterside Sinn Féin District Councillor Christopher Jackson said the motion was tabled in conjunction with World Mental Health Day.

He said: "The fact that here is a World Mental Health Day points to the huge challenges and crisis within this city and district and much further afield.

"The reality is that the services simply aren’t there for people who are seeking help with mental health challenges.

"Organisations like Mindwise are lobbying to access additional funding and this is one mechanism we can do to support them and make a stronger case for that funding.

"Hopefully this is the first step towards addressing challenges within mental health services.”

Foyleside People Before Profit District Councillor Shaun Harkin said the survey was ‘something the Council will promote to get as many people participating as possible.’

Sperrin independent District Councillor Raymond Barr said mental health provision in the North West ‘leaves a lot to be desired’.

He said: ‘I’ve heard some horror stories about the standard of mental health support, and I look forward to this survey’.

The Moor independent District Councillor Gary Donnelly said Northern Ireland’s history of conflict has led to poor mental health.

"There are generational issues from that, but there are also problems associated with Covid, what I would call a ‘Cost of Capitalism’ crisis, and a housing crisis.

“This motion is an example of council working together and it’s an encouraging sign."

MindWise is a leading membership-based mental health charity in Northern Ireland. The charity states it has been ‘working with and for people of all ages directly affected by mental health issues as well as families, carers, employers and teachers for over 50 years​​​’.

