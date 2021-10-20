Mica children on way to Dail Eireann

The children's protest comes after thousands attended a protest in Dublin calling for 100% redress.

The children are of all ages and are from Primary Schools and Secondary Schools in Donegal and have written their own personal letters telling their story about what it is like to live with MICA.

Campaigners told the Journal how: “These children are being ignored and their voices are not getting heard.”

“We have written to Minister for Children Roderic O Gorman, Minister for Education Norma Foley and to Taoiseach Michael Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan requesting they meet these children at the gates of the Dail to accept their letters. It is time for our government to listen to the voices of our MICA Children. It is time to stop ignoring the future generation of our county and our country.”