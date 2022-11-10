MICA families ‘out on a limb’ as departments play 'round and round the gardens' - Derry Colr.

The issue of Mica affecting Derry homes was raised at the recent Environment and Regeneration Committee by SDLP councillor Angela Dobbins following news that a local family had high levels of Mica confirmed in the outer walls of their home.

After making a proposal that council should bring a report quantifying the number of homes affected and the need to explore compensation schemes, the Ballyarnett representative was asked to bring the matter back to full council on November 24.

Addressing the hybrid committee, councillor Dobbins said: “Once again a real ugly word has raised its head and that is Mica.

SDLP Councillor Angela Dobbins. (Photos: Jim McCafferty Photography)

“Whilst we all welcome the development of redress by the Republic of Ireland’s government for those living in Donegal who were affected by mica, unfortunately residents in Northern Ireland are not eligible.

“Until recently it was just an assumption that Northern Ireland applications were just for holiday homes in the Republic but it has come to light that residential properties are also involved. My particular concern is for those in our city and district that have been affected by substandard materials such as the Mica blocks.

“The Department for Finance in Northern Ireland have said the discussions around a potential redress scheme for those affected by Mica in the North would potentially be for the future Executive Ministers and further stated that regulation for the standards for construction products falls under the CPR regulations which are a reserved matter and the responsibility of the UK Parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Defective blocks.

“This is a clear case of ‘it’s nothing to do with us, it’s up to them’ and who or what department should be addressing the problems.

“So, while government authorities play round and round the gardens, residents in our council area are left with not only their homes crumbling around them, excuse the pun, but their very lives are falling apart.

“I have a proposal I think is vital to be considered and it’s that council recognises the ongoing problems regarding Mica and the potential problems associated with this issue and calls on this council to assist by quantifying the number of our residents who are affected by this issue and to explore the need to further expand governmental compensation schemes to include the residents of our city and district.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At the end of the day, these are our people that we should be looking after and pointing them in the right direction.”

Thanking councillor Dobbins for raising the matter and describing it as ‘an important issue’, Committee Chair, Alderman Keith Kerrigan suggested councillor Dobbins raise the matter as a notice of motion at full council.

He added: “There had been a report done previously and we hadn’t found any properties that had been tied in. I do fully understand your passion on the issue and it is a vital issue but I think it would get more airtime and impact at full council.”

Agreeing to do so, Councillor Dobbins commented: “It has been proven there are residents here, in particular my own DEA, the Ballyarnett area, that have mica problems. We can’t leave them out on a limb and not point them in the right direction because they are at their wits’ end. It’s their home at the end of the day.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Council’s Director of Environment and Regeneration Karen Phillips said: “We have been made aware of one property and the residents have advised they have Mica blocks tested and have found Mica.”

“Officers from council have been in contact with that one resident as far as I’m aware members, and we will check with other officers, but we are not aware of any other individual properties at all within the district.”

The Director confirmed that council officers will follow up the matter when it comes to full council on Thursday, November 24.

Gillian Anderson

Advertisement Hide Ad