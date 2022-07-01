Michael and Gavin walking Mizen Head to Malin Head in memory of Aisling and Chris

Michael Poole, a lecturer at North West Regional College and the Director of Londonderry Musical Society has been joined by his friend, Gavin Webb, from Essex, in the trek in aid of Air Ambulance NI and Vasculitis Ireland Awareness.

They are undertaking the five -week walk in memory of Michael’s sister, Aisling, who passed away from Vasculitis in 2014 and their friend, Chris Doherty, who passed away in September 2021.

The 428 mile walk will take them 28 days in total and concludes at Malin Head on Thursday, July 21.

Michael and Gavin with their mascot, Jorge.

Michael and Gavin have been keeping all their followers entertained and updated on their progress via their ‘Mission to Malin’ social media pages on Instagram and Facebook.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ as they walked towards Ennis in Co. Clare earlier this week, Michael said the extremely inclement weather of the past week had made the walk somewhat more difficult, but that he and Gavin were keeping each other’s spirits up. They also completed ‘quite a bit of training’ in the last few months to prepare for the gruelling challenge.

The left Mizen Head on June 18 and walk around 20-25km a day. The idea to undertake the walk was first ignited three years ago, when Michael joined Gavin for a section of a charity walk from John O’Groat’s to Land’s End.

“We talked then about doing the Mizen Head to Malin Head walk. My sister, Aisling, passed away from complications of vasculitis, which is a quite rare condition and that was who and what we were going to do it for. But then Covid 19 happened and we didn’t really think much more about it.

“Then, in September, our friend, Chris, passed away following a heart attack. It came out of the blue and he was just the same age as us. The Air Ambulance transported him to hospital, so he didn’t die at the scene. It also meant that his family, his children and his friends were able to say their goodbyes. So we said that we wanted to do the walk for the two charities. We booked it in January and started training and here we are.”

Gavin had travelled all the way from Essex to take part and Michael quipped how he’s the ‘only person mad enough to do it with me.’ Gavin is a regular visitor to Derry and Ireland, but has never travelled as far down the country, so is enjoying the sights.

Michael and Gavin decided to set up the social media pages to keep both themselves and their supporters entertained.

“People have been sending us messages and we put up a collection of photos, videos and do a blog in the evenings. It keeps us entertained and hopefully keep others entertained as well.”

The walk from Mizen Head to Malin Head is completely self-funded by Michael and Gavin, with support from Michael’s parents and a number of sponsors.

They have raised around £4000 already via Go Fund Me, personal donations and events they ran before the walk.