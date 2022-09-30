Michael Dobbins trial: Mother of alleged victim cross-examined

Dr Michael Dobbins.

Michael Dobbins (54) of Greenhaw Road in Derry is charged with six counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of sexual activity with a female who by reason of a mental disorder could not consent.

All of the offences are alleged to have occurred on dates between January 1, 2013 and February 23, 2015.

At Friday's sitting of Derry Crown Court, the alleged victim's mother was being cross-examined by Brian McCartney KC representing Dobbins.

He suggested to her that her daughter had pornographic sites on her computer or phone.

The woman accepted that on two occasions she had been told her daughter had been looking at pornography and she had told her this was 'dirty'.

The woman said she had to talk to her daughter like a child as she did not understand many concepts.

The jury sitting in front of Judge Patrick Kinney were told by the woman that she had got her son to block pornographic sites but her daughter had found a way round it.

It was suggested to the woman that after the pornographic sites were blocked her daughter smashed her computer.

The woman accepted her daughter had smashed the computer, but denied it had anything to do with blocking the sites.

Earlier the woman told the jury she had had 'concerns' about the behaviour of Dobbins.

When asked to elaborate, she said she did not like the fact her daughter had gone to Dobbins' office when the curtains were closed.

When it was pointed out to her there were no curtains in the office, the woman said there were blinds.

She was asked was the door open at the time and she said yes, and Mr McCartney said the door was always kept open.

The woman also added that she was concerned about Dobbins leaving her daughter home, and on another occasion having her in a meeting on her own.

She also referred to an incident where she saw her daughter linking on to Dobbins and she told her mother she was his 'pretend girlfriend'.