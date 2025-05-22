Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly hear about preparations for 78th All Ireland Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships in Derry
In what promises to be day of music and colour suitable for all the family, the Championship will see up to 60 bands taking part and it is free to attend.
Last hosted during the successful 2013 UK City of Culture celebrations, the Championships are expected to draw thousands of visitors to the city, providing a major boost for local businesses and tourism.
The Championships are, The Executive Office said, an opportunity to showcase Ebrington to a broader and more diverse audience, raising the profile of the site and demonstrating its potential to contribute to economic growth, cultural engagement and long-term sustainability for the region.
