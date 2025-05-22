Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly hear about preparations for 78th All Ireland Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships in Derry

By Kevin Mullan
Published 22nd May 2025, 16:41 BST
Updated 22nd May 2025, 16:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

With just over a month to go, the First Minister and deputy First Minister joined representatives of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association to hear about preparations for the 78th All Ireland Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships, taking place at Ebrington on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

In what promises to be day of music and colour suitable for all the family, the Championship will see up to 60 bands taking part and it is free to attend.

Last hosted during the successful 2013 UK City of Culture celebrations, the Championships are expected to draw thousands of visitors to the city, providing a major boost for local businesses and tourism.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Championships are, The Executive Office said, an opportunity to showcase Ebrington to a broader and more diverse audience, raising the profile of the site and demonstrating its potential to contribute to economic growth, cultural engagement and long-term sustainability for the region.

Related topics:DerryMichelle O'NeillFirst Minister

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice