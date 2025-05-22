Michelle O’Neill and Emma Little-Pengelly hear about preparations for 78th All Ireland Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships in Derry

With just over a month to go, the First Minister and deputy First Minister joined representatives of the Royal Scottish Pipe Band Association to hear about preparations for the 78th All Ireland Pipe Band and Drum Major Championships, taking place at Ebrington on Saturday, July 5, 2025.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In what promises to be day of music and colour suitable for all the family, the Championship will see up to 60 bands taking part and it is free to attend.

Last hosted during the successful 2013 UK City of Culture celebrations, the Championships are expected to draw thousands of visitors to the city, providing a major boost for local businesses and tourism.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Championships are, The Executive Office said, an opportunity to showcase Ebrington to a broader and more diverse audience, raising the profile of the site and demonstrating its potential to contribute to economic growth, cultural engagement and long-term sustainability for the region.