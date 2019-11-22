Mickey Doherty to spin decks at Foyle Search fundraiser

DJ Mickey Doherty will provide the entertainment at a fundraiser for Foyle Search and Rescue in The Cosh Bar and Grill tonight.

The evening of music and food will kick off at 8 p.m. at the venue on the Buncrana Road.

Tickets for the event, priced at £20, include admission, music, food and entry to a raffle for some top class prizes.

First prize is ‘a spa escape at the Galgorm in Ballymena’ which has been donated by the Northwest Money Exchange.

Second prize is a £100 shopping voucher courtest of Foyleside Shopping Centre.

And third prize is a £100 gift voucher that’s been supplied by the Da Vinci’s-based Dermal Synergy.

All proceeds raised by the event will go to the very worthy local charity Foyle Search and Rescue.

The well-known local actor, compère and popular entertainer Mickey Doherty will be spinning the decks on the night.

He will be supported by a number of local acts.