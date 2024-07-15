Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On July 27 you will find a packed programme of events in Derry’s Brooke Park.

Colour, culture and community will be among the key features of a family fun day on that date, organised by the North West Migrants Forum.

This will be a great opportunity for locals to get out and meet their neighbours, to experience and learn about different cultures and most importantly to have fun.

Paul Sceeny is the Interim Manager of the North West Migrants Forum.

A group shot of all those who gathered in Coshquin last year. Similar numbers are predicted for Brooke Park on July 27.

Looking ahead to the community-centred event, he said: “Our aim is to bring families from minoritised communities together with local residents so everyone can mix, get to know each other and where their children can play together.

“The fun day is just about us creating an opportunity where people from all backgrounds, traditions, religions, ages and abilities can meet up and let their hair down for a few hours.”

Featuring not one, but two bouncy castles and a free barbecue, there will be face painting, tricks and treats from In Your Space Circus as well as various arts and crafts stalls.

In addition the event will also feature local music collective Songs Without Borders, who have agreed to put on a ‘singing circle’ from 2pm to 4pm.

A drumming session in full swing in Coshquin. Providing some of the musical entertainment this time will be the fantastic Songs Without Borders group.

“Those joining us can expect an afternoon of exciting and enjoyable events with something for everyone,” Mr Sceeny added.

Hundreds of people came together at the last North West Migrants Forum’s fun day in Coshquin. Community Liaison Officer with the North West Migrants Forum, Aynaz Zarif, said she hopes to see similar crowds in Brooke Park.

Encouraging as many people as possible to come along, Mrs Zarif reiterated that the event is open to absolutely everyone.

“We want as many people as possible to join us and the only thing they will have to bring is a smile.

A face painter adding the important details during last year’s North West Migrants Forum fun day in Coshquin. There will be face painting again when things move to Brooke Park on July 27.

“The Migrants Forum team has been working hard putting the programme together and I am delighted with what we have come up with. All we need now is for the weather to play its part. But even if it doesn’t, we will have our marquee and gazebos up."

The North West Migrants family fun day in Brooke Park is on July 27 from 1pm to 4pm and is open to absolutely everyone.