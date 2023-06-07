Lilian Seenoi Barr met recently with Ulster University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Paul Seawright to discuss a range of issues. Among the topics explored were undergraduates from overseas, the university’s accommodation strategy, the importance of diversifying the campus population, Derry’s night-time economy and student work placements.

“It was a very constructive and informative meeting with several topics covered,” said Ms Barr. “We talked about international students and the challenges they face. We also looked at the opportunities that exist for us at the North West Migrants Forum to support the university in its efforts to help international students integrate fully into the community.”

Ulster University has one of the lowest international student populations in UK universities but its numbers are among the fastest growing. There are 390 in Derry, a fraction of the facility’s 5,200 overall population. That number is expected to rise significantly as the institution expands. There are growing calls for it to enhance its learner base to beyond 6,000 in the next few years.

Pictured following a meeting between the North West Migrants Forum and Ulster University are, from left, Senior Lecturer Dr Philip McDermott, Director of Programmes at the North West Migrants Forum Lilian Seenoi Barr, Ulster University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Paul Seawright and the Migrants Forum’s Programmes Manager Naomi Green.

Professor Seawright said that, undoubtedly, students from outside the UK will be key to the university’s future development. He outlined the various mechanisms Ulster University currently has in place to assist its students from overseas. He also revealed that work is ongoing to tackle the shortage of bed space, including several recent property acquisitions the university has made or is in the process of making.

The flow of overseas students could be stifled however by a recent announcement from British Home Secretary Suella Braverman.

She has revealed plans to introduce stringent curbs on international students who come to study in the UK. Under new proposals overseas students will no longer be able to bring family with them except under specific circumstances. The changes will come into effect from January.

Paul Seawright described the move as “disappointing” while Lilian Seenoi Barr said it was an “absolutely disgraceful” decision.

Director of Programmes at the North West Migrants Forum Lilian Seenoi Barr and Ulster University’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor Paul Seawright. They met recently to discuss a range of issues including international students and the need to diversify the university’s Magee campus.

“By gender, there are significantly more female international students than male in the UK,” said Ms Barr. “So this move will have a particularly detrimental impact on women and their ability to study and gain employment.

“Halting their ability to bring their family will also harm their mental health and will almost certainly become a barrier to many choosing the UK for study.”

Professor Seawright also used the meeting to acknowledge the role the North West Migrants Forum plays in supporting students of a minority ethnic background when they come to Derry.

Lilian Seenoi Barr said: “We talked about the future growth of Ulster University and how international students will be a central component of that.

“Our international students are a positive story for our city and as things progress it will be important that all stakeholders come together to develop a joined-up approach to supporting the new communities that will blossom in Derry.

“We need greater engagement with communities so we can make the people of Derry aware of the contribution international students bring to the city.

“But our communities also have a role to play in making Derry a welcoming and safe place for people to live and work.

“Derry is on the world map for various reasons which is great to see. International students are an integral part of putting us on that map and we have a collective responsibility to ensure that they want to continue to study here, work here and raise their families here.

“This meeting was a welcome opportunity for us to talk about all these issues and to examine how we can link up and collaborate further with Ulster University.

“It was great to learn that the university was already aware of many of the issues we brought to the table. Some of them have been addressed while a plan has been put in place to ensure the next cohort of students do not face the same obstacles.