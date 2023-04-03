With the support of Urban Villages, Apex Housing Association has now bought the site at Meenan Square from the private sector landowner, Westco Developments (NI) Limited.

The project, to be delivered by the Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative in conjunction with Apex Housing Association and Meenan Square Developments Ltd, will see the construction of a mixed-use development comprising housing, a community hub, and essential local amenities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following completion of the site acquisition, the project will be subject to a formal planning application, including full public consultation giving the local community an opportunity to share their views. It is anticipated that construction will commence on site by Autumn 2024.

Gareth Johnston, Deputy Secretary, Good relations and Inclusion, TEO, visiting the multi-million pound capital project redeveloping Meenan Square in Derry. Included are (L-R): Charles Lamberton, Meenan Square Developments, Sharon McCullagh, Department for Communities, Gareth Johnston, TEO, and Sheena McCallion, Chief Executive, Apex Housing Association.

The project will be primarily funded by the Executive Office, supported by Apex Housing Association and the Department for Communities.

The Executive Office Permanent Secretary Denis McMahon said: "I am really pleased to see this progress towards the redevelopment of the Meenan Square site. It is a significant step towards the transformation and much-needed renewal of the site, which will bring real benefits to the local community through the creation of a shared community hub, improved access to essential services and the provision of social and affordable housing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Executive Office appreciates the efforts made by all statutory agencies, the landowner, Meenan Square Developments and the local community to get to this important milestone and looks forward to the delivery of this exciting project for the community.”

Sheena McCallion, Chief Executive of Apex Housing Association, commented: “The regeneration of Meenan Square will be welcome news for many people living locally. We are delighted to be part of such a significant project in the city which will undoubtedly bring huge social and economic benefits. It’s our hope that the development of Meenan Square will go a long way towards creating a more vibrant and sustainable community; whilst fulfilling the demand for great quality social and affordable housing in the Bogside area.”

Sinn Féin rep Aisling Hutton ,Pádraig Delargy MLA and Cllr Patricia Logue at the Meenan Square site

Charles Lamberton, Chairperson Meenan Square Developments, added:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are delighted to reach such a defining moment for Meenan Square and look forward to working closely with our partners The Executive Office, Apex Housing Association, Department for Communities, Dove House Community Trust and local residents to deliver first class housing, community and retail facilities for this community.

"This community has campaigned and lobbied for many years to have Meenan Square re-established as the heart of the community returning it to the social and commercial vibrant space it once was. This partnership and investment is a critical step to achieving this."

Welcoming the development, Sinn Féin MLA Pádraig Delargy said: “This is a hugely exciting project by Apex Housing in partnership with the Executive Office’s Urban Villages Initiative and Meenan Square Developments Ltd.