Minute's silence held for Rebecca Browne in Inishowen as tributes paid to 'kind' Derry 21-year-old

The 21-year-old, from Galliagh, was tragically killed in the early hours of Sunday morning in Ludden, Buncrana, after she was struck by a Garda patrol car.

Inishowen Cathaoirleach, Councillor Paul Canning, opened Monday afternoon’s meeting by telling those gathered that, due to the tragic death of Rebecca, it would be ‘fitting’ to hold a minute’s silence.

Following the tribute, Councillor Rena Donaghey told how Buncrana woke up to the ‘heartbreaking news’ on Sunday that ‘ a young, 21-year-old’ had been killed in our town.

The late Rebecca Browne.

"People are deeply saddened and in deep shock. Although Buncrana is no stranger to tragedy, it is so sad to see a young girl, at just 21, from our neighbouring neighbourhood of Derry, which we are all closely associated with. Seeing her frineds on TV crying, because they were so close and she was such a good friend – it’s so heartbreaking.”

Colr Donaghey offered condolences to Rebecca’s family, friends and ‘everyone involved’ and added: ‘May God grant them everything they need in these dark days, weeks and hours ahead.”

She also paid tribute to the emergency services.

Meanwhile, Foyle Food Bank also paid tribute to Ms Browne, who, they said, had collected food for them at Christmas.