The 14-year-old from from Letterkenny, who tragically died in Creeslough, was laid to rest following Requiem Mass in St. Mary's Church, Ramelton.

Celebrant, Father Michael Carney, said the communities and county are still ‘reeling from last Friday’s awful tragedy in Creeslough.’

“The waves of shock and sadness have reached every corner of this county. They have brought us together to pray for those gone from us and to stand together in support of those bereft. This afternoon, we gather in prayer to honour one of the youngest victims of this tragedy - Leona Harper. Leona was baptised here in Saint Mary’s, made her First Communion here and was confirmed by Bishop Alan just three years ago - again in this church.

Leona Harper.

“In the way we think of and appreciate life, Leona’s time on this earth was short - too short. But she lived life to the full, she has made her unique contribution, left her imprint and contributed to the lives of those she loved, lived and laughed with.”

Fr Carney welcomed Leona’s parents Donna and Hugh, brothers Anthony and Jamie, her grandmother Mary and her extended family. He also welcomed her ‘many friends from Scoil Mhuire and Mulroy College, her rugby team mates and ‘all those who knew Leona through her hobbies and pursuits.’

"I welcome her teachers and mentors. The suddenness of Leona’s going has left you her family and all who knew and loved Leona shell shocked and grief stricken. We offer you the support of our prayers, the solidarity of our presence and the sincerity of our sympathy.”

In his Homily, Fr Carney said the scale of the tragedy ‘is so unimaginable it is almost unreal’.

Leona, he said ‘was a little lady with a big heart who lived a full life’.

"As with most fourteen-year-olds, there were four important anchors in her life: family, friends, hobbies and school. They were at once separate and all interconnected. Hugh and Donna talk of their daughter as their little miracle - and therein lies a story. When Anthony was born, Donna was told that there was no prospect of her conceiving another child. “But seven years later something unexpected happened: Leona arrived – hence the little miracle. You, her Mum and Dad, talk of your daughter as a gem. It is often a line and a term we use about someone we love.

“But given how unexpected and welcome Leona was to you in your life, your little daughter was indeed a precious gem. Gems shine, gems sparkle and gems attract us. Leona shone brightly and beautifully throughout her short life, sparkled with energy and fun and attracted so many friends to her circle. Donna and Hugh, you talk of Leona as quiet, no trouble and always helpful. Like any teenager her relationship with you was changing and moving to a different level. There was the hint of a little more assertiveness in her. “While secrets were shared with mum; she rationed replies to her Dad’s questions with one liner, one word replies. Leona’s brothers were special to her: Anthony her protective big brother was always there. She knocked great craic out of Jamie both at home and in school. There was a sense of both Leona and Jamie being a unit in many people’s minds.

“Leona’s interests and pursuits were many, varied and indeed surprising. She was into her music and dance and was developing an eye for hair and fashion. But there was so much more. Leona loved the outdoors. She fished, she wondered to her Dad recently when they would go hunting again. She loved the peace and serenity of Gartan lake. A love of animals developed into an appreciation for farming and agriculture – and a passion for tractors! She was beginning to figure in her rugby club as a gifted player. And like many girls the exploits and success of Kelly Harrington and Katie Taylor had sparked an interest in boxing. And Liverpool was her team.

“Much of these interests spilled into her school life and were shared with you her many friends who are here or listening today. Leona’s principal and teachers here in her primary school, Scoil Mhuire, remember with fondness a lovely little girl, pleasant, quiet and self-effacing.”

She was, however, ‘no shrinking violet.’

"She was feisty and with a lovely level of independence. She could speak her mind and speak for others in that gentle but insistent way that got the attention of the grown ups. She stood up for those who could not stand up for themselves. She had maturity beyond her years and a deeply caring way.

“Leona was a hard worker and diligent in everything she did. She pushed herself to succeed. She was into her Junior Cert Year and had knuckled down to its demands. She was looking at the horizon of career options. Her principal remarked that she was considering teaching. In her opinion she had the necessary qualities of drive, care and interest in people to succeed at that.

Fr Carney continued: “Leona’s years were short and brief – but my goodness was it packed to brimming. Leona brightened her world with a gentle but feisty character, a unique personality, a distinctive array of talents and interests which for you, who loved her, were both memorable and life giving.