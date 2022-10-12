Amy Doherty was named earlier this year as the city’s first representative to compete in the major event, which will take place on October 21 in Leicester.

The mother-of-two young boys has been extremely busy since her Miss Derry crowning, as she has been fundraising for the two supported charities Cancer Research and Alex’s Wish. She has also been using her platform to raise awareness of autism and has become an ambassador for Autism NI, something she is ‘very, very proud of.’ She is also hoping to raise awareness of scoliosis, which she was diagnosed with as a teenager.

Amy told how she has been ‘doing her best’ to learn to catwalk for next week.

Amy Doherty, pictured with her sons Mason and Noah.

"Miss Universe Ireland Nadia Sayers has been training me to walk, so I’m being trained by the best. But, by God, she has her work cut out for her. You be aching and because of my scoliosis, it’s really sore on my back. One of my legs is about an inch longer than the other, so when I’m walking I’m doing so with a bit of a limp, which is not the look we’re going for! I’m going to need some work, but if I can do it and look decent then I’ll be happy.”

She is very excited and proud to ‘stand up and represent Derry’ and told how she has made many good friends in her fellow competitors, many of whom are ‘Derry Girls’ fans. Amy was excited to show one of her new friends around her beloved city recently.

"I’ve made a really good friend in Danielle, who is Miss Brighton. She came over and I gave her a tour of Derry. I speak to her every day. I always say that if I don’t win, I’ve made a friend for life.”

She is, however, doing it all for her boys, Mason and Noah, who are both autistic. She first entered the competition to raise awareness of autism. Amy previously did a TED Talk on the fight for inclusion and acceptance. She was over the moon to be asked to be an ambassador for Autism N and now also runs their monthly sessions in Foyle Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amy Doherty.

“That’s the main thing, even before this all happened and I did the TED Talk, it was all about getting autism out there and making society more accepting.”

Amy will compete in three rounds on the night – the fashion round, swimwear and evening wear. She is delighted and proud to be sponsored by her daddy, Gary Doherty of Think Network.

Amy outlined how she likes the message and ethos of Miss Great Britain as competitors include women of all shapes, sizes and backgrounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There’s also a lot of charity work that goes on behind the scenes. I think that when people see you doing a pageant, they think it’s about standing there and looking pretty, But they don’t realise that you also need a message and a platform.”

Miss Derry Amy Doherty.

Amy will travel to Leicester on October 19 and she is ‘really excited’.