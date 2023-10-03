Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The mammy of two boys, Mason (7) and Nathan (5), was crowned Miss Derry in 2022 and retained the title for 2023.

She will now represent Derry for the second time in the finals – the only person to do so – in Leicester on October 20.

Amy has used her platform to raise awareness of autism in honour of her two young sons.

Miss Derry Amy Doherty.

Amy previously did a Tedtalk on autism and since her Miss Derry crowning, she has taken on a few of the community sessions in Foyle Area for Autism NI, at which she was delighted to meet fellow parents.

She is now working hard for the finals in three weeks and told the Journal how time has ‘flown in’ since she stood on the same stage last year.

"Everything is a bit hectic at the minute. There is a lot of training going on – walk training. When I say that, it sounds ridiculous, that you’re training yourself to walk, but there’s a certain way to do it on the catwalk. Last year was my first time doing it, so I was completely new to the whole thing, but this year I have a bit more experience of it. But, I’m still nervous.”

Amy told how she has been struggling this year with her confidence and feeling ‘good enough,’ something many women can identify with.

Miss Derry Amy Doherty.

"I’m struggling with feeling worthy enough,. I don’t know what is it. You compare yourself to other girls. Last year felt completely different. What makes it harder is that I’m trying to put it out there for others to be comfortable in their own skin and here I am, struggling.”

However, Amy hopes that by overcoming her insecurities and getting up on stage, she can show other women, that it can be done and they are ‘good enough’.

“What gets to me a lot of that, because I have scoliosis, it’s hard to get the training right. I have one leg a bit longer than the other and I struggle with that. I come out of it berating myself, but I really shouldn’t, as that’s who I am. I’m trying to go easier on myself. I’m trying to turn it around into something that will help other people and understand that it’s normal to feel that way. We’re only human.”

Amy has been receiving training and great support from beauty queen Anouska Black, as well as her family and friends.

Miss Derry Amy Doherty, with her sons Mason and Nathan.

Around 35 of her family, friends and supporters will be travelling to Leicester to support her in the finals. Also supporting her will be Miss Brighton 2022 Danielle Evans, who Amy made firm friends with last year.

“She’s not competing this year, but will be coming up to the finals to sit with my family and will be part of ‘Team Derry’. She is so lovely and I wouldn’t be without her now. It’s amazing to have made such a good friend.”

Amy said the whole ethos of Miss Great Britain is about empowering and celebrating women and highlighted how there is, at times, a misconception that the competitors are enemies.

"It couldn’t be further from that. We definitely support each other and cheer people on. We build each other up.”

Amy loves the pageant as it celebrates women of all shapes, sizes and ages and ‘you’re embraced for who you are’.

Derry has only ever been in the finals twice and Amy was Miss Derry both those times, something she is ‘very proud of’.