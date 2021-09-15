Mobile walk-in vaccine clinic at former House of Value store in Derry today
The Western Trust’s latest Mobile Walk In Clinic for first dose COVID vaccines in Derry will take place today, Wednesday 15th September from 4.00pm – 8.00pm at the former House of Value site located within the Long’s Supermarket complex on the Strand Road (opposite Sainsburys).
There is no need for an appointment, and the clinic is open to NI residents over the age of 16.
A spokesperson for the Western Trust said: “Please bring photographic ID and your Health and Care Number (HCN) if possible.”
People are also not advised to attend of they are: Are currently unwell with a high temperature or fever; Have had a first positive test for COVID-19 in the last 28 Days; You have been advised to self-isolate; Had any vaccine (including flu) in the last 7 days.
Anyone attending a walk in clinic is reminded to wear a face covering (unless exempt for medical reasons) and adhere to social distancing rules.