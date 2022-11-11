Nicola Robinson, mum to four-year-old Alfie and Amelia, seven, was a teacher at Fountain Primary School. In 2018 she was diagnosed with a diffuse astrocytoma brain tumour after suffering for a couple of weeks with headaches and dizzy spells. Despite two seven-hour awake craniotomies at the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, as well as radiotherapy and chemotherapy, nothing could stop the growth of the tumour and Nicola passed away, aged 35, in October 2021, leaving a huge void in the lives of her family which ‘can never be filled’.

Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer, yet historically just 1% of the national spend on cancer research is allocated to this devastating disease.

Nicola was passionate about raising awareness and funds for research to find a cure for brain tumours and so, earlier this year, her family, including husband Alan, set up Stronger Together for Nicola, a fundraising group under the umbrella of Brain Tumour Research. They organised a glittering gala ball at the Everglades Hotel on Saturday, November 5, attracting around 270 guests. The generosity of those who attended the ball meant that around £18,000 will be donated to the charity Brain Tumour Research from the event.

Nicola with her two children and husband Alan.

The ball was a culmination of various events and challenges friends and family have taken on in 2022, which has resulted in the fundraising group already raising an incredible £62,000 to help find a cure for brain tumours as it creates a legacy for Nicola.

Tania Faverzani, who attended the event at the Everglades, said: “There was so much love and emotion for Nicola in the room. I spoke to many of the guests and almost every one of them had a personal connection with her.”

Nicola’s wife Alan, 38, said: “We laughed and we cried. We raised much-needed funds and awareness, but most importantly we remembered my beautiful wife; the one missing piece in our jigsaw. Nicola was literally one of a kind. A beautiful girl not only on the outside but her inner beauty and kindness was something rarely found. She was the perfect mummy to our children and would have done anything for anyone.”

Stronger Together for Nicola also took part in a couple of Brain Tumour Research’s Facebook fundraisers earlier in the year, as well as holding a barbecue. There was also a sponsored walk at the primary school where Nicola was a teacher, but more than £38,000 of the £62,000 raised came from Team Nicola, which included Alan, who took on six half-marathons across the north and the Belfast City Marathon.

Nicola Robinson who's family raised £62,000 in her memory for Brain Tumour Research.

Matthew Price, community development manager at Brain Tumour Research said: “Brain tumours are indiscriminate and can affect anyone at any age. Less than 12% of patients survive beyond five years compared with an average of 50% across all cancers.

“We are very grateful to Alan and everyone behind Stronger Together for Nicola for their incredible support which will sponsor the equivalent of 21 days of research. One in three people knows someone who has been affected by a brain tumour so we need to focus on funding vital research to help find better outcomes for brain tumour patients and ultimately a cure.”

Brain Tumour Research funds sustainable research at dedicated centres in the UK. It also campaigns for the Government and the larger cancer charities to invest more in research into brain tumours in order to speed up new treatments for patients and, ultimately, to find a cure. To donate to Stronger Together for Nicola, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ALAN-ROBINSON31.

Nicola Robinson's husband Alan and 'Team Nicola' who completed six marathons to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Alfie, Alan, Ameilia Robinson & Tania Faverzani