Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A mother has told how she believes her prayers to God through Sister Clare Crockett have helped her son to walk, in what she described as a ‘miracle.’

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vanessa was speaking during the testimonies to Sister Clare, which was held following the opening ceremony of the Cause for Beatification in Alcalá, Madrid on Sunday evening.

She told about the ‘wonderful miracle God did for us, for one of our children, through Sister Clare’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanessa outlined how her son, called Anthony, is a ‘blessing for the family’.

Sister Clare Crockett.

While eight months pregnant with Anthony, she contracted Covid 19.

In her native language, which was interpreted into English on the Home of the Mother Youtube feed, she said: "Anthony was born in 2021 and was born with a fever. He had this fever for months, He didn’t seem to suffer anything, but in my eyes I saw his different behaviours that aren’t normal.”

Vanessa explained how Anthony’s motor skills and ‘other skills didn’t develop as other children have their development’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As months passed, they ‘didn’t see any progress in his growth.’

Vanessa speaking during Testimonies of Sister Clare Crockett in Alcalá, Madrid. Photo via Youtube.

"He couldn’t hold his head up. He didn’t open his hands well. We had to open and close them for him so he could pick his toys up. He didn’t have any reflexes in his feet and his knees would curl up anytime he tried to stand, So we had to do things for him.”

Anthony’s parents took him to different doctors and he was ‘diagnosed with a problem in his head’.

He began rehabilitation and his parents were told that he ‘might walk, but not before he was two-years old and if that was the case, he would use a walker.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Anthony frequently accompanied his mother to Eucharistic Adoration and in 2023, while in attendance and in his mother’s arms, he ‘looked up, looked forward and he opened his arms up wide and began to praise God’.

"I felt we had to ask his care to Sister Clare Crockett. We had seen her story a few months (previously) through different people, who talked about her in the documentary, so we began to pray for his cure, indicating only if it was the will of God.

"Through our prayers, other people began to pray as well.”

On May 31, 2023, Anthony was one year and six months old. He accompanied Vanessa to Mass, following which they stayed for Adoration.

"I was sitting in the chapel in the back. Anthony was in the back on the floor. That’s when the miracle happened. Anthony stood up and without touching anything and with his gaze forward, he walked straight to the Eucharist. Normally, his steps would waver and he would always look for security. But, this time, his steps were very secure and very decisive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He began to walk and that week, he went to his rehabilitation walking. His doctor couldn’t believe it. Now Anthony walks and runs and jumps and God healed Anthony through the intercession of Sister Clare.

"In these moments, Anthony does not speak.”

Vanessa told how she was teaching Anthony about one of her favourite books.

"When he saw it. He looked at the front and said: ‘Clare.’

"That was his first word. It wasn’t ‘Mum,’ it was ‘Clare.’

Vanessa said that Anthony continues to have rehabilitation classes and they now ask Sister Clare that she ‘may finish what she began’.

"That the Lord has worked great things through her and we ask that she may also give this child the ability to speak. We know this occurred to give Glory to God.”