This year’s show was dedicated to the memory of Kieran Doherty, an avid car fanatic and regular attender of the Show, who sadly passed away on 10 April at just 36 years of age.

Legenderry organisers Richard and Joanne Gillespie said: “We would like to extend a very special thank you to everyone who donated, brought along their vehicles, attended or supported the Show, including our many sponsors, for their ongoing generosity.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kieran’s mother Michelle said: “I want to thank Richard and Joanne and everyone who helped to organise this terrific event. As a family, it was great to be there and take part in the day, but it was also bittersweet as Kieran should have been there with us all.

Attending the Legenderry Motor Show cheque presentation at Altnagelvin Hospital Renal Unit were from left to right: Rebecca Vance, Heather Vance, Rory Doherty, Michelle Doherty, Kieran Doherty, Áine Doherty, Ruby Cooper, Richard Gillespie, Donna Pike, Jo-Anne Dobson and Rachel Gillespie.

“Some of his friends and fellow car fanatics were able to join us and this was so important as is the knowledge that such an amazing amount of money has been raised in Kieran’s memory to be able to help local kidney patients and their families through Kidney Care UK.”

Jo-Anne Dobson is a living kidney donor and Kidney Care UK Northern Ireland Ambassador. Jo-Anne said: “What a day, what a motor show – it was truly Legenderry! We are absolutely blown away by the love and support from everyone who came along to enjoy the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Richard, Joanne and their team really know how to put on a Show and they do it in style. I also want to sincerely thank my friend, kidney recipient Heather Vance, her family and friends for all their unstinting support. The money raised will help to support the needs of local kidney patients and their families and I want to extend a very special thank you to each and every person who made this terrific total possible.

“At Kidney Care UK we fund the children from across Northern Ireland to attend the Transplant Games and provide dedicated financial and emotional support services including funding Shared Care nurses at the Renal Units at Altnagelvin and Omagh Hospitals and a Renal Counsellor in the Northern Trust. None of this would be possible without the terrific support we receive from the heart of the local community for which we are truly thankful.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shared Care Specialist Nurse Donna Pike from Altnagelvin Hospital Renal Unit said: “Kieran was much loved and I was able to care for him throughout his time on dialysis – we had a super rapport with him. He was a major part of all our lives, an amazing person and we miss him dearly.

“It was great to be part of the Kidney Care UK team at the Show, to meet and chat with people about the needs of kidney patients and to receive such wonderful support from those attending.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richard and Joanne Gillespie said: “We are so proud that our tenth year was bigger and better than ever, and that we were able to raise such a fantastic amount of money for a very worthy cause dedicated to Kieran and my Uncle Given Gillespie who passed away in 2013 and for whom all our shows are in memory of.

“Many months of planning and preparation go into organising this event and it was great to join everyone at the Renal Unit at Altnagelvin Hospital to hold the cheque presentation and hear about the amazing and life-transforming work they do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad