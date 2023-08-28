Movie stars Aidan Quinn and Dominic Cooper among cast and crew as 'Cry from the Sea' begins filming in Inishowen

Hollywood movie stars Aidan Quinn (Michael Collins, Legends of the Fall) and Dominic Cooper (Mamma Mia!, Captain America) are two of the stars filming for the new movie, which will be directed by renowned director Vic Sarin. The movie, produced by Sepia Films and ShinAwil, was written by award-winning Irish screenwriter and director Ciaran Creagh.

Sepia Films is also behind the movie ‘A Shine of Rainbows,’ which was previously filmed in Inishowen.

Cry from the Sea is from Sepia Films and is the story of a lighthouse keeper stuck in a cycle of grief and three people who change the course of his life.

They are the housekeeper who quietly yearns for him; the beautiful American war widow whose quest for closure ignites something in him; and the hard-line priest, who starts a battle of wills with a man who has nothing to lose.