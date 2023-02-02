Moville couple raise nearly 7000 for Creeslough fund with Christmas light display and draw
Thoughtful Martha and John Steele from Moville have raised an incredible €6901 euro for the Creeslough Fund, through their Christmas lights display and a draw.
It has been the most successful fundraiser for John and Martha in their 20 years of raising money for different charities.
They have passed the last best amount, which was 14 years ago, by nearly 2000 euro.
The mammoth fundraiser consisted of a stunning Christmas lights display, a draw for a monster Christmas hamper and a Poker Classic. Sadly, the poker classic had to be cancelled due to weather conditions, as the road to their house was just too dangerous. However, the fundraiser for the Creeslough Fund was still a great success and, as always, received strong community support from across Inishowen and beyond.
John and Martha told the Journal that the ‘bulk’ of the money was raised from the monster draw, while the Christmas lights display, as always, was a top attraction. They were even paid a fantastic compliment on their Christmas lights display by a delighted visitor from Finland.
They said: "The draw was the event that raised the bulk of the money. There was a great response for the draw from near and far. Money came from Kerry, Mayo, Northern Ireland and of course from all across Donegal.
"The winner of the hamper was Shannon McDaid from Culdaff with a consolation prize of a bottle of wine and a voucher from Norris’s Coffee Shop going to Pat Gill from Greencastle. There was steady interest in the lights display, we even had a person from Finland viewing who said they never seen such a display in Lapland.”
They thanked all who supported the fundrasier.
"This success could not have been achieved only for nearly 300 people who bought and sold tickets. We thank them for helping this worthy cause. The money has been transferred to the Red Cross who is charge of administering the money for Creeslough. We are glad we were able to help in a small way to help towards such a terrible tragedy. We hope to do it all again next year for some worthy cause.