Moville couple raise nearly 7000 for Creeslough fund with Christmas light display and draw

It has been the most successful fundraiser for John and Martha in their 20 years of raising money for different charities.

They have passed the last best amount, which was 14 years ago, by nearly 2000 euro.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The mammoth fundraiser consisted of a stunning Christmas lights display, a draw for a monster Christmas hamper and a Poker Classic. Sadly, the poker classic had to be cancelled due to weather conditions, as the road to their house was just too dangerous. However, the fundraiser for the Creeslough Fund was still a great success and, as always, received strong community support from across Inishowen and beyond.

Martha and John Steele present the cheque to Carmel Clingain of Muff Red Cross.

John and Martha told the Journal that the ‘bulk’ of the money was raised from the monster draw, while the Christmas lights display, as always, was a top attraction. They were even paid a fantastic compliment on their Christmas lights display by a delighted visitor from Finland.

They said: "The draw was the event that raised the bulk of the money. There was a great response for the draw from near and far. Money came from Kerry, Mayo, Northern Ireland and of course from all across Donegal.

"The winner of the hamper was Shannon McDaid from Culdaff with a consolation prize of a bottle of wine and a voucher from Norris’s Coffee Shop going to Pat Gill from Greencastle. There was steady interest in the lights display, we even had a person from Finland viewing who said they never seen such a display in Lapland.”

They thanked all who supported the fundrasier.