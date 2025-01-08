Moville environmental activist Moya Doogan announced as judge on new sustainable fashion TV show

Presenter-Sinéad Ní Uallacháin (middle) with judges-Moya Doogan and Rónán Ó Dálaigh.

A Moville environmental activist has been announced as a judge on a new sustainable fashion TV show.

TG4 has announced the premiere of ‘Síorstíl’ produced by Fibín Media, a revolutionary fashion competition that challenges six talented designers to transform second-hand and recycled materials into high fashion masterpieces.

It is hosted by Sinéad Ní Uallacháin and judged by Moya Doogan and Rónán Ó Dálaigh,

Moya Doogan is from Moville on the Inishowen Penisula, is an environmental activist, and works in the costume department for Film & TV.

She runs @environmentaléadaí, a bilingual account on Instagram, where she documents her attempt at a sustainable lifestyle, charity shop finds and how she tries to make the film industry less wasteful.

Moya also runs Switch, an eco-conscious clothes swap that raises money for charities around Ireland.

Her mission is to make sustainable style accessible, affordable and fun!

Síorstíl is not just a competition but a movement to rethink how we approach fashion in the modern world.

In each episode, contestants face different design challenges that test their skills in sustainability, innovation, and style.

The grand prize goes to the designer who can best demonstrate the transformative power of repurposed materials while maintaining the creative flair needed for high fashion.

Alongside the regular judging panel, each episode features a guest judge connected to the challenge, including notable figures like Ciara Ní É, Bláthnaid O’Donoghue, Sexy Tadhg, Jade Pepper, Don O’Neill, and Fionnuala Jay.

The show’s first episode, airing on January 15, kicks off with a bold challenge where the designers must create a fashion-forward outfit using leftover items found at a festival campsite, such as sleeping bags and tents.

From there, the contestants will take on new challenges each week, testing their ability to reimagine the potential of everyday materials.

From drag to the red carpet, the possibilities are endless

.“We are delighted to have had the opportunity to produce this really important series, putting creativity and sustainability front and centre,” says Darach Ó Tuairisg, Executive Producer at Fíbín Media.

“The importance of sustainability can’t be underestimated, and we need to be pioneering in our approach. Síorstíl does exactly that, and we hope it inspires everyone to rethink their approach to fashion.”

In addition to showcasing groundbreaking designs, Síorstíl offers a career-enhancing prize for the winner, made possible by three generous sponsors: eBay, Thriftify, and the Local Enterprise Office. eBay, with the support of Vision Ireland, will also provide the outfits for the hosts, Sinéad, Moya, and Rónán.

Síorstíl is a show that proves sustainability and style are not mutually exclusive. By focusing on the creative potential of recycled materials, Síorstíl offers a fresh perspective on how we can reinvent our wardrobes and reduce waste, all while celebrating the artistry and ingenuity of its contestants.

Tune in to Síorstíl starting Wednesday January 15 2025.

The series was funded by Coimisiún na Meán along with TG4.