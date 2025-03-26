Moville’s Eibhlín plays significant role in New York firefighter fundraiser

A Moville woman, now residing in New York, played a significant role in organising an an event that raised over $100,000 in support of local causes and organisations.

Eibhlín O’Kane Durand, a distinguished member of the Donegal Diaspora, played a significant role in organising the first annual Rye Professional Firefighters Local 2029, which was held at Harrison Meadows Country Club in New York on March 8.

Eibhlín, originally from Moville, Co. Donegal, now resides in New York and has been actively involved in community initiatives and promoting Donegal. Her dedication and leadership were instrumental in the success of the fundraiser, which will provide financial assistance to

community initiatives and support families of firefighters facing urgent hardship.

Eibhlín O'Kane Durand, pictured with her family.

Eibhlín’s involvement in the fundraiser began serendipitously when she met Victoria, another Irish mother at their children’s tennis lessons. Their shared heritage sparked a friendship, and Victoria invited Eibhlín to help with the event, recognising the historical ties between the

Irish community and New York’s firefighters.

Eibhlín saw this as an opportunity to get more involved in the local community and to further promote Donegal.

Among the recent grants awarded by Local 2029 Fundraising are: A $10,000 donation to Midland Elementary School for the Thrive Outside campaign, aimed at creating a new outdoor learning space and rebuilding the school’s playgrounds; a $10,000 financial aid for the family of a Binghamton firefighter who tragically lost his life in the line of duty in February; a $10,000 support for a Scarsdale firefighter who suffered a devastating loss.

The sold-out event celebrated Irish heritage and community generosity, featuring Irish- themed entertainment such as a guided Irish whiskey tasting, a Guinness Bar with a ‘Split the G’ competition, a traditional Irish Uilleann piper performance, and a special performance by Doherty Petri Irish Dance.

Guests enjoyed an Irish-inspired menu and participated in an exciting live auction.

The auction included exclusive Irish getaways and coveted local experiences, such as:

A five-night Golf & Spa trip for four to Donegal, Ireland (sold at auction for $10,000)

A four-night Romantic Castle & Gaeltacht Getaway for two to Donegal, Ireland (soldat auction for $5,500)

A reservation at the legendary Rao’s restaurant.

Prestigious golf packages .

These travel packages were made possible through collaboration with Eoin Leonard, Diaspora Officer with Donegal County Council, and generous donations from esteemed Iris establishments, including Ballyliffin Golf Club, Bundoran Golf Club, Greencastle Golf Club, Ballyliffin Townhouse and Spa, Villa Rose Hotel and Spa, Lough Eske Castle, An Chuírt Hotel, Hanna Hats, Magee 1866, Donegal Airport, Sliabh Liag Whiskey Distillery, Crolly Whiskey Distillery, and Donegal Trek and Paddle.

Distinguished guests included Congressman George Latimer and New York State Senator Shelly Mayer, who joined the festivities in support of the cause.

The event was meticulously planned by the 2029 Fundraising Board of Directors, composed of firefighters and Rye residents, alongside a dedicated planning committee of community members.

Following the success of this inaugural event, 2029 Fundraising is excited to establish the Rye Professional Firefighters St. Patrick’s Day Ball as an annual tradition with plans to announce next year’s date soon.

Born and raised in Moville, Eibhlín grew up in a family of educators. Her parents and grandmother—all teachers—instilled in her a strong foundation in education and she went on to study actuarial science at DCU.

After graduating, she worked for a consultancy firm in Dublin and discovered a passion for data and coding. As a result, she decided to further advance her education and completed a Masters in Data Science at Trinity.

Despite working hard alongside her husband, they struggled with high living costs and low salaries and decided to seek opportunities abroad.

Although they initially considered Europe, a job offer in New York for her husband, a French American, was just too good to turn down. Reflecting on this period, she said: “It is sad that you have to leave your country for better opportunities but I’m not the first to emigrate and I

won’t be the last.”

Eibhlín faced challenges adjusting to a new country, navigating the green card process, and giving birth to their first son in Manhattan, in April 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, but her determination saw her through.

She is now working as an actuarial data scientist, combining her expertise in actuarial and data science, and was promoted to Vice President within two years at Swiss Re due to her hard work and recognition of her efforts.

Reflecting on her Irish heritage, Eibhlín shared how her upbringing in a house full of educators and her participation in speech and drama developed strong communication skills and a knack for connecting with people.

She emphasised the importance of finding common ground, especially with fellow Irish individuals, a characteristic deeply rooted in Donegal

culture.

"Moving to New York has been an incredible adventure and I have no regrets, but leaving Ireland hasn’t been easy. There are days when the homesickness hits hard and I’d give anything to be back in Donegal, surrounded by family. I miss the wee things—popping down to my uncle or aunt’s house, catching up with my cousins and watching the next generation, with my two boys run around with their children, laughing and playing as if no time has passed. There’s a certain peace and contentment at home that I won’t find anywhere else.

“While I’m lucky to have home to go back to, and when I do, it feels like I have never left.

There’s still a longing for the Donegal humour, the easy-going chats and of course, the slagging that only family and friends can get away with. For now, I’ve been able to bring Donegal to Rye and for that I am grateful.”

Eibhlín’s contributions exemplify the spirit of the Donegal Diaspora, fostering community ties and supporting vital causes both locally and abroad.

Donegal.ie extends heartfelt thanks to all Donegal businesses for their generous contributions, making the event a night to remember.