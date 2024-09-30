Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The much-loved Derry actress, singer and former teacher Carita Kerr has sadly died.

The committee of Feis Dhoire Cholmcille led tributes to Mrs. Kerr who had been synonymous with the feis throughout her life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“A renowned and immensely successful feis competitor herself, Carita will also always be remembered by feis attendees as someone who later imparted her knowledge and talent as a teacher to countless young people who then in turn graced the stages of feis venues themselves,” the committee stated.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mrs. Kerr died suddenly at Altnagelvin Hospital on Saturday.

Carita Kerr with her late husband John in 2007.

The Buncrana-native spent her working life as a special needs teacher in Derry and was a champion of the arts in her home city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She also taught speech and drama and counted the acclaimed Derry actress and musician Bronagh Gallagher among her alumni.

Mrs. Kerr was a stalwart of the Derry Feis where she was renowned for her singing performances over an oft-decorated career.

She was pre-deceased by her late husband John Kerr, a former SDLP mayor of Derry, and as mayoress welcomed US President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton to Derry for the first time in November 1995.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The late Carita Kerr.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ in 2015 about playing a central role during the Clinton visit, she recalled: "From the beginning I didn’t consider myself to be of any importance.

"I just happened to be extremely lucky that John was mayor. He was very much involved, but I didn’t know a lot because there was a lot of secrecy involved for about six to nine months beforehand.

"The visit of an American president to any country is a huge event, but a visit to Ireland and Derry in particular it was momentous. I always remind people that President Clinton only visited three places – Dublin, Belfast and Derry.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She remembered how during that visit to Ireland, Guildhall Square was the only place Clinton visited where he was not shielded by bullet proof glass.

Carita Kerr with her daughter Marie Louise Muir.

"There was no protection of that sort needed. All he had was his huge bodyguards.

"When John suggested to him that he should meet the people, he said that he would. They started walking down the steps and the secret service nearly went bonkers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But, John assured them that everything would be fine and it was. That’s what brought the whole thing together, that Bill Clinton right in the middle of the people. He told us later that he’d never had an experience like that before and that it was very personal,” she said.

Last year when the former US President marked the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement (GFA) in the Guildhall, he warmly greeted Mrs. Kerr when they were reunited on Guildhall Street.

Mrs. Kerr’s daughter is the well-known BBC broadcaster Marie Louise Muir.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She is mourned by her children James, Marie Louise and Robert, grandchildren Catherine, Rebecca, Evie-Jane, Charlie and Tom, and daughter-in-law Vivienne.

Mrs. Kerr’s Funeral Mass will take place in St Eugene's Cathedral at 10am on Wednesday, after which her remains will be interred in the City Cemetery.