Muff native Ois is to stream a live DJ set for 12 hours straight this Tuesday in order to raise money for two important North West Charities.

The Muff man will be broadcasting live from Full Tilt Studios this Tuesday, July 22 for 12 hours straight on popular social media platform, TikTok in aid of Foyle Search & Rescue as well as Hughies Corner.

Fresh off the back of a hectic 2024 and his “biggest year to date” which included appearances at Festivals and in nightclubs up and down the country.

Ois is also just off the back of a headline slot at Foroige Amplified festival, held in Co. Mayo as well as three sell-out nights in sunny Albufeira, Portugal.

DJ Ois Bosh.

The Bosh explained that he initially planned to do the annual 12 hour DJ Marathon back at the start of the year but a busy schedule got in the way. He chose the two charities as he decided it “felt right to support two massively important charities that support so many people and their families in Donegal and Derry”

“With Foyle S&R, they save so many lives in the city of Derry and Hughie’s Corner provide excellent counseling to people suffering with bereavement".

He also wants to “give back to the community” which gave him so much support starting out his music career over eight years ago “and still does”, he added.

In a post on his socials this week, Ois thanked the numerous local businesses who supported the fundraiser with prizes/vouchers thus far and through this, he launched a raffle to boost the chances of reaching the €1000 goal set. He mentioned that the Muff Liquor Company, Rosatos Restaurant, Moville, Centra Muff, Tank & Skinny's and Zest Fitness Studio, who were just a few well known businesses that came on board.

Bosh who holds a weekly show on Tiktok each Sunday night labelled “SUPA SUNDAYS” where he performs a two-hour set and engages with viewers with shoutouts and

song requests

He says he is keen to hit the €1000 goal.

“It would be really good to hit the €1k mark and I hope the Boshers (whom he calls his fans) tune in so the 12 hours will fly by.

"Thanks to everyone who has donated already and any further donations are greatly appreciated” he added.

You can donate to the gofundme link at https://gofund.me/a3b287d9 or through the link on his bio on Instagram or Tiktok.

On Tuesday, July 22, you can tune in from 12am on the Ois Bosh TikTok account at the following link: https://www.tiktok.com/@oisbosh