Mum of Jamie Sandhu says family given invaluable space to grieve thanks to Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust

The mother of a young Strabane man who died suddenly in Sydney last month has said his family were given invaluable space to grieve thanks to the incredible support of a well-known repatriation charity.

Jamie Sandhu was just 31 when he passed away in his adopted home of Sydney on May 3.

He had been living in New South Wales with his girlfriend Sophie for the past seven years.

"Jamie died suddenly. His friend went to the flat he lives and he was lying dead in the bed,” his heart-broken mother Deborah Doherty told the ‘Journal’ this week.

Jamie Sandhu pictured with his girlfriend Sophie.

His family and his wider circle of friends in Strabane and Australia were devastated by the tragedy.

“He was a big character, a really big character,” said Deborah. “Everybody knew him here in Strabane. He was very, very clever. He could put his hand to anything. He was only 31. Someone said to me they had never seen so many grown fellahs, boys he was at school with and hung about with, crying as hard.

"His funeral was packed. It was a testament to who he was. He was just one of those people. When he went into a room he lit it up.”

The family’s grief was compounded by the fact that Jamie’s remains were 10,000 miles away in Australia.

It was at this point that Deborah’s sister contacted The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust. The charity was set up in memory of young Newry man, Kevin Bell, who was killed in a road accident in the Bronx in 2013.

It specialises in alleviating the financial hardship of bereaved families repatriating the bodies of loved ones who have died abroad in sudden or tragic circumstances. Kevin was 26 when he died in New York.

Deborah said: “The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust stepped into our lives at the worst time in our lives and took that worry away from us.

"They did everything from Jamie's body being moved from the morgue to the funeral home to the plane, to getting the car sorted out on the far side. Everything. And we didn't have to pay a penny.

"It was Kevin Bell's father Colin who answered the phone when my sister rang him to see if they could be of any help. And he answers every single call that comes in no matter what time of day or night. I'm so grateful to them for what they have done.

"They stepped in and took over everything. Do you know what it allowed us to do? It allowed us to spend time as a family grieving together. My house never emptied with aunts and uncles. At times there were 15 people in the house.

"All that stress of running about and trying to deal with the logistics was all gone. So we were given the chance as a family to grieve and talk about Jamie.”

In order to express gratitude for the invaluable support The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust has provided to their family and to support its work going forward Deborah set up Jamie Sandhu’s Memorial Fund Just Giving page. At the time of writing it had raised over £21,000.

In the past 11 years it is believed 1,800 families have benefited from the support of the trust.

Jamie’s tragic passing was raised in the Stormont Assembly on Monday by West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan, who also praised the charity.

"It was a great shock to his family and friends across Strabane who knew and loved him. He came from a loving and caring close family who are rooted in education and in the Strabane community.

"Immediately, without hesitation, Colin Bell and his trust came to that family's aid and brought their son, brother and grandchild home to his family. I can tell you, Mr Speaker, and I will put it firmly on the record that the gratitude of that family to the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust is beyond words.

"The entire community, in the face of the deeply devastating news, rallied to the aid of the Doherty family in the last few days and, within three days, raised £20,000 for the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust.

"In our community, we are so fortunate to have pillars such as the Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust that are upholding all of us in difficult times. It goes without saying that the Doherty, Callaghan and Sandhu family are deeply appreciative of that support, as are the other 1,800 families who have had loved ones returned to Ireland and, indeed, to other areas.

"In the House today, on behalf of all Members, we say this firmly on the record: thank you to Colin Bell and his family for what they have done. Our thoughts are with the family of Jamie Sandhu, who are suffering the deep pain of loss this week.”

Jamie was originally from the Owenreagh Drive area of Strabane. He attended Holy Cross College in the town before moving to Liverpool to attend university.

Seven years ago he moved with his girlfriend Sophie to Australia where both had received permanent residence.

He was laid to rest in St. Mary’s, Melmore following Requiem Mass on Saturday, May 25.

Jamie is mourned by his girlfriend Sophie, his parents Deborah and Damien Doherty and Jimmy Sandhu, his siblings Arun, Ella, Tara and Ajit, and his grandparents Mary and Jim Callaghan and Baldev Saur.