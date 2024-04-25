'Mum Talks' to hold Derry event with speakers to include Seana McAirfyer and Ciara McCrory from 'Brave Sole'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The first event will launch on Wednesday, May 1 with three speakers confirmed.

Ciara McCrory, the face behind Brave Sole will be speaking along with Helena Morrison, Perinatal Clinical Nurse Specialist and Derry’s very own Seana McCafferty, aka Seana McAirfyer.

The event will be hosted by Consultant Psychiatrist and mum of one, Angela McGilloway, who is the Derry/Donegal Mum Talks Ambassador.

Mum Talks is an events company that supports, inspires, and empowers women through their journey of motherhood with in-person and online meet-ups, events, talks, and workshops.

Mum Talks provides a safe, and supportive network for mums to come and listen to other mums share their experiences of motherhood so they know they’re not alone and also learn from experts and connect with other mums.

Founders of Mum Talks; Lucy O’Driscoll Edge and Kara Heriot, started Mum Talks six years ago following their own experiences of motherhood.

They felt there were so many activities that focused on the baby but there was nothing that focused wholly on supporting the mum and recognising the massive transition that takes place for the woman when she becomes a mum.