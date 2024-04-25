'Mum Talks' to hold Derry event with speakers to include Seana McAirfyer and Ciara McCrory from 'Brave Sole'

Mum Talks, which currently run events in Dublin, Galway, Mayo and Limerick have to announce they will now be running events for mums in Derry at the Everglades Hotel.
By Staff Reporter
Published 25th Apr 2024, 10:03 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The first event will launch on Wednesday, May 1 with three speakers confirmed.

Ciara McCrory, the face behind Brave Sole will be speaking along with Helena Morrison, Perinatal Clinical Nurse Specialist and Derry’s very own Seana McCafferty, aka Seana McAirfyer.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event will be hosted by Consultant Psychiatrist and mum of one, Angela McGilloway, who is the Derry/Donegal Mum Talks Ambassador.

Tickets are on sale now.Tickets are on sale now.
Tickets are on sale now.

Mum Talks is an events company that supports, inspires, and empowers women through their journey of motherhood with in-person and online meet-ups, events, talks, and workshops.

Mum Talks provides a safe, and supportive network for mums to come and listen to other mums share their experiences of motherhood so they know they’re not alone and also learn from experts and connect with other mums.

Founders of Mum Talks; Lucy O’Driscoll Edge and Kara Heriot, started Mum Talks six years ago following their own experiences of motherhood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They felt there were so many activities that focused on the baby but there was nothing that focused wholly on supporting the mum and recognising the massive transition that takes place for the woman when she becomes a mum.

Full details can be found on Mum Talks website www.mumtalks.ie and Instagram @Mum_Talks. Mum Talks are looking for Ambassadors to come on board to help run the events around the country, if you are interested in becoming an Ambassador you can contact Lucy and Kara via email [email protected] for further details.

Related topics:Derry

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.