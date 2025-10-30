Museum of Free Derry announces special programme of free public events for November

The Bloody Sunday Trust has announced a special programme of free public events at the Museum of Free Derry this November, coinciding with the museum’s extended opening hours until 6pm.

The November programme will bring together filmmakers, writers, and activists for a series of evening events exploring conflict, peace, identity, and civil rights.

The Bloody Sunday Trust said each event offers opportunities for reflection, dialogue, and community engagement at the heart of Derry’s Bogside.

The first event ‘Here We Stand: Young Filmmakers on Conflict, Peace and Identity,’ takes place on Thursday, November 13 from 4–6pm.

An evening of short films by young filmmakers from Derry, Sarajevo, and Bradford, exploring conflict, peace, and identity. The event is produced in collaboration with the Peace Museum (Bradford), the War Childhood Museum (Sarajevo) and the Museum of Free Derry.

The screening will be followed by a short Q&A with some of the filmmakers.

More details and RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/here-we-stand-young- filmmakerson-conflict-peace-and-identity-tickets-1901758734569?aff=oddtdtcreator

The next event, ‘Brian Dooley: Ties Between U.S. and Irish Civil Rights Movements’ will be held on Saturday, November 22 at 2pm

Author Brian Dooley will discuss the historic connections between the U.S. and Irish civil rights movements on the anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s assassination.

Dooley, author of ‘Black and Green: The Fight for Civil Rights in Northern Ireland & Black America,’will reflect on how shared struggles for justice shaped both movements.

More details and RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/meet-brian-dooley-ties-betweenus-irish-civil-rights-movements-tickets-1764167485439?aff=oddtdtcreator

On Monday, November 24, there will be ‘An Evening with Ben Collins: Reflections on Irish Unity and Identity’ at 6pm.

Author Ben Collins will discuss his latest book, ‘The Irish Unity Dividend,’ exploring themes of identity, reconciliation, and political transformation across the island of Ireland. With over

two decades of experience in political communications, Collins offers a distinctive perspective on the evolving discussion around Irish unity.

More details and RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/an-evening-with-ben- collinsreflections-on-irish-unity-identity-tickets-1907445052499?aff=oddtdtcreator

Speaking about the November series, Maeve Mc Laughlin, Director for the Bloody Sunday Trust said:

“As the Museum of Free Derry extends its opening hours throughout November, we’re delighted to host a series of evening events that invite the public to explore ideas of conflict, peace, and identity.

These discussions and screenings highlight the power of storytelling and dialogue in building understanding across communities.”

All events are free and will take place at the Museum of Free Derry, Glenfada Park, Derry.