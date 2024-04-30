'My mother and father never recovered': Annette McGavigan's brother describes toll of schoolgirl's 1971 killing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 14-year-old was shot as she watched a riot in the Bogside area in a killing that sparked revulsion across the city and beyond.

Martin McGavigan, Annette’s brother said: “Annette’s murder devastated our family. My mother and father never recovered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“When we came home from school our mother would be just sitting on the landing holding Annette’s clothes and crying. My father would spend hours standing and staring at Annette’s mural in the Bogside.

Over 10,00 people attended the funeral of Annette McGavigan in September 1971.

“Annette wanted to be a nurse. She had so many possibilities in front of her, and those were destroyed on that day.”

The Journal reported at the time how Annette and her fellow schoolmates had been let out of school early that day due to the disturbances in the area.

The front page story the next day recorded how the girl, whose family had lived in Creggan before moving to Drumcliffe Avenue, died almost instantly “when hit by a high velocity bullet in the Bogside”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Journal stated: “The tragedy occurred during rioting which broke out soon after the adjournment of the hearing of charges at Derry Courthouse against two M.P.s, Mr. John Hume and Mr. Ivan Cooper, and three other defendants arising out of a recent sit-down protest.”

Annette McGavigan.

The British military admitted at the time said that a civilian had been hit after they fired three shots during the disturbances.

Annette, the Journal reported at the time, was carried by local people into a house in Blucher St. She was taken by ambulance to Altnagelvin Hospital, but tragically she was pronounced dead on admission.

“The girl was one of a family of seven of Mr. and Mrs. William McGavigan, the eldest being a 17 years old youth.They formerly resided in Creggan Estate, before moving into a new house in Drumcliffe Avenue.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Later that week, the Journal reported how more than 10,000 people attended the funeral of a schoolgirl and followed her remains to Derry City Cemetery.

The funeral cortege of Annette McGavigan in September 1971. (Photo: Derry Journal archive)

"Classmates of Annette walked beside the hearse and carried wreaths. The route along Lonemoor Road and Leckey Road was lined by mourners and black flags were draped on poles from many windows. At the graveside Rev. J. Clerkin, CC, St. Eugene's, officiated.

“Earlier' a Requiem Mass had been celebrated in the Cathedral by the Bishop of Derry. Most Rev. Dr. Farren. He said that the shooting of Annette was a tragedy which should make everybody realise the necessity not merely for prayers for a just peace, but for a practical effort by all to eliminate violence and disorder and so secure that peace which the city and the country needed so badly.

"The funeral was one of the largest ever seen in the city, and counting those in the cortege and the silent thousands lining the route from the parental homer via the Lecky Road and Stanley’s Walk the attendance must haver been in the vicinity of 10,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"About 40 of Annette’s schoolmates walked with the cortege in the afternoon flanking the coffin in two columns, and each girl carrying a wreath.

2021: People gather at a vigil at the ‘Death of Innocence’ mural in the Bogside commemorating the 50th anniversary of the killing of 14 year old Annette McGavigan, who was shot dead by a British soldier on 6th September 1971. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2136GS – 074

"Pallbearers carried the coffin all the way to the City Cemetery. The father, Mr. William McGavigan and the other members of the family, were among the chief mourners present.

The Journal also reported on the heartbreaking scenes at the graveside as Annette’s mother Annie McGavigan collapsed after her daughter was interred. The report stated that Mrs McGavigan had recently spent a long period in hospital and Annette had helped care for her young siblings during that time.”

“Yesterday, many schools in Derry were closed as parents were afraid to allow their children to attend classes during the present unrest. In future small children are to be escorted home by the parents, teachers and nuns to ensure that they do not wander into riot areas.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Legacy Investigations Branch (LIB) of the PSNI confirmed to Annette’s family that a file had been submitted to the PPS in respect of the case on February 6, 2024.

The family, along with their lawyer and the Pat Finucane Centre, had met with the police investigators in June 2023.

Police confirmed that Soldier B, the soldier they have identified as firing the fatal shot which killed Annette, had been interviewed under caution in the May 2023.

Annette’s brother Martin holding the shoes that Annette was wearing when she was killed. They are on display at the Museum of Free Derry along with her school uniform and schoolbooks.

The PSNI have been conducting an investigation into the circumstances of Annette’s death for the past number of years. Following an appeal from the family on Annette’s 50th anniversary, a number of new witnesses came forwards and provided statements to the police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family also lodged a case with the European Court of Human Rights in Strasbourg on January 16, 2024 challenging the Legacy Act.

That case is yet to be heard and the next of kin are optimistic that it may be heard in conjunction with the Irish Government inter-state application against the British Government challenging the 2023 Act.

Annette’s school uniform and the shoes she was wearing that day, along with her schoolbag are on display at the Museum of Free Derry.