Mysterious floating objects encountered by sea swimmers across Donegal beaches identified

Donegal County Council has confirmed that it has solved the mystery after floating material formed a ‘scum’ on coastal waters popular with sea swimmers in Inishowen and elsewhere.

The Council has confirmed that it has investigated after receiving a number of queries directly and through elected members in relation to apparent water quality issues at various locations around the coast in the past week.

“Members of the public, and seas swimmers in particular, have reported the presence of suspended material, which leaves a scum on the surface of the water and shoreline,” the Council spokesperson said.

Confirming the cause, the spokesperson added: "Donegal County Council’s Environment staff have conducted investigations, including water testing, and have concluded that the material is derived from decaying organic matter, such as seaweed and marine plant debris, which has been dislodged and is accumulating in sheltered areas due to the current dry, calm conditions.

Malin Head. Photo by Brendan McDaid

"These issues have been identified at Malin Head, Ludden and Ned’s Point in Buncrana, Inch Island, Marble Hill and Mountcharles in recent days, but has cleared up in a short space of time at most locations in a matter of one or two days, as verified by follow-up inspections.

"The material has also been identified at these locations in previous years and appears to be a seasonal issue.”

The official bathing season commences in the first week in June, when the Council’s routine monitoring of designated bathing waters will start.