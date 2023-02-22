Mystery photos appeal: Derry charity shop hoping to reunite family with albums found in donations box
An appeal has been issued to help find the owner of a series of photo albums found at the bottom of a box of donations handed in to a Derry charity shop.
Over 200 treasured photos encased in photo albums were found by staff at Action Cancer on Little James Street/ Sackville Street just as the box was about to be disposed with.
Local former community worker Frankie McMenamin said the shop were keen to reunite the photos with their owner.
Some of the images are shared here in the hope that someone will recognise who owns the photos.
The found photos include pictures of family milestones and occasions, trips abroad to America and Europe.
Mr McMenamin said: “They arrived with the donations around three months ago. It would be great to get them returned to whoever owns them.”
If someone knows who owns the photos they are asked to let them know and to call into the charity shop and ask for Liam.