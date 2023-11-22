Nadine Coyle has fuelled rumours of a ‘Girls Aloud’ reunion after posting a cryptic video on her social media.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Nadine Coyle attends The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Warner Bros. )

Fans are in a frenzy after the Derry woman posted a video showing a drive-in cinema screen with the number ‘2’ on it.

It followed almost identical videos posted by her former bandmates Nicola Roberts, in which the cinema screen showed a number ‘4’ and Kimberley Walsh, which had a ‘3’ on the screen, which fans think indicates a type of countdown.

Excited fans have also pointed out how the videos are similar to the setting of the video to their song, ‘The Promise,’ which was released in 2008.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 09: The late Sarah Harding, (far left) with Nadine Coyle, Nicola Roberts, Cheryl Cole and Kimberley Walsh of Girls Aloud attending the Capital FM Jingle Bell Ball at 02 Arena on December 9, 2012 in London, England. (Photo by Fred Duval/Getty Images)

Fans are waiting with bated breath to see if band member Cheryl now posts a video with the number 1 of the countdown and if a major announcement will then be made.

Any reunion or new music would be the first since the untimely death of band member Sarah Harding in 2021. She was just 39 when she passed away after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The band has got together on a number of occasions since Sarah’s death to raise money for charity and recently paid tribute to her on her birthday.

Nadine also recently took to her social media to thank the Forth Awards for her award for her contribution to music.