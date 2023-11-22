Nadine Coyle fuels 'Girls Aloud' reunion rumours with cryptic video
Fans are in a frenzy after the Derry woman posted a video showing a drive-in cinema screen with the number ‘2’ on it.
It followed almost identical videos posted by her former bandmates Nicola Roberts, in which the cinema screen showed a number ‘4’ and Kimberley Walsh, which had a ‘3’ on the screen, which fans think indicates a type of countdown.
Excited fans have also pointed out how the videos are similar to the setting of the video to their song, ‘The Promise,’ which was released in 2008.
Fans are waiting with bated breath to see if band member Cheryl now posts a video with the number 1 of the countdown and if a major announcement will then be made.
Any reunion or new music would be the first since the untimely death of band member Sarah Harding in 2021. She was just 39 when she passed away after being diagnosed with breast cancer. The band has got together on a number of occasions since Sarah’s death to raise money for charity and recently paid tribute to her on her birthday.
Nadine also recently took to her social media to thank the Forth Awards for her award for her contribution to music.
She said: “Thank you to everyone for all of your support!! I feel so lucky that after all these years of doing what I love I get to do it and have so much love in return,!! xx”