Nadya to deliver Bloody Sunday lecture this week in Derry

Nadya Tannous, long time organiser with the Palestinian Youth Movement, is to deliver annual Bloody Sunday Lecture this Friday at Northwest Learning Disability Centre (Destined), Foyle Road.

Ms Tannous visited Derry in September 2024 as part of the Bloody Sunday Trust’s Derry Peace and Conflict International conference, along with other Palestinian representatives. Nadya is of mixed Palestinian and Irish heritage, with family ties to Dundalk and Cavan.

She said: “I am honored to be part of this annual commemoration, hosted by the families impacted by the Bloody Sunday massacre and the Derry community who are a leading example of steadfastness, courage and generosity. There are many issues facing our people today, and Derry exemplifies why international solidarity across struggles and issues builds a front line that can advocate for all of us.”

Bloody Sunday Trust chairperson Tony Doherty, whose father Patrick was one of those murdered on Bloody Sunday, said: “We are delighted that Nadya has agreed to come back to Derry to deliver the annual lecture. We had the privilege of her company earlier this year when she played a central role in our international conference, and we agreed she is the ideal person to deliver the Bloody Sunday lecture.

“As we commemorate Bloody Sunday again in the shadow of the ongoing Israeli genocide against the Palestinian people, we believe it is only right that Palestine is the central focus of our commemoration.

“Derry has always stood with Palestine, and this year we are calling on our Council to make this a formal and public stance by recommitting itself as an apartheid free zone, where those who support the crimes of genocide and apartheid in Palestine, or who aid and abet those crimes in any way, will never be welcome.

“Nadya will, I am sure, give us compelling testimony as to why this has to be done.”

The lecture will take place this Friday, January 31 at 8pm, in the Northwest Learning Disability Centre (Destined), Foyle Road, Derry.

The annual Minutes Silence at Bloody Sunday Monument also takes place on Thursday at 4pm, while the Memorial Service at the Monument will take place on Sunday, February 2 at 11am.

The Memorial Mass meanwhile will be held at St Mary’s Church, Creggan on Friday, January 31 at 7.30pm.