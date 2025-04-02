Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin honoured by Donegal County Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Donegal County Council honoured Inishowen GAA club Naomh Padraig Uisce Chaoin on Friday evening (March 28) at a Civic Reception at the County House, Lifford.

The club was recognised for their achievement in winning the Ulster Junior Club Men’s Football Championship and becoming the first Donegal team to reach an All Ireland Junior Club Men’s Football Final in Croke Park.

The ceremony was presided over by Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Colr Niamh Kennedy, Chief Executive John G. McLaughlin, and the MC for the evening was Mr Bryan Cannon, Director of Roads & Transportation.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council, Colr Niamh Kennedy was delighted to host this Civic Reception acknowledging that, “As Cathaoirlach of this Council I extend my deepest gratitude to those individuals, managers and coaches who through their passion and expertise have nurtured these young players into champions. Your commitment to their growth and development has brought pride to your club, the Inishowen Peninsula and has inspired countless others to join the club over the years. You have certainly set a high benchmark of all Donegal clubs.”

The Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, John G. McLaughlin said that: “Achieving the success your club has achieved in winning Ulster and going on the compete at All-Ireland level requires not only individual excellence but also camaraderie and support.

"In celebrating this Civic Reception proposed by Colr. Crossan today we celebrate the very essence of community spirit and the power of teamwork.”

The Club was presented with a specially engraved piece along with an official scroll marking the occasion of the Civic Reception.

The Club thanked the Council for honouring them in this way and attendees were treated to refreshments after the event in the Lifford Old Courthouse.