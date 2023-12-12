'National hero' Private Seán Rooney remembered at first anniversary Mass celebrated by Archbishop Eamon Martin

Primate of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin has told those in attendance at the anniversary Mass of Private Seán Rooney how the young man continues to live on ‘in our hearts and prayers today, and always’.

The first anniversary Mass for the late Private Seán Rooney, who was from Newtowncunningham, was celebrated on Tuesday, December 12 in Church of the Holy Family in Dundalk, the church in which his funeral Mass also took place. Pte Rooney is laid to rest in Newtowncunningham.

Those in attendance included Pte Rooney’s close family members, along with Chief Celebrant Archbishop Martin and Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Seán Clancy; Department of Defence Secretary General, Jacqui McCrum; Assistant Secretary, Bernie Maguire, and chaplains to the Irish Defence Forces.

An image of Our Lady of Guadalupe was blessed at the Mass in memory of Pte Rooney, who had been baptised in the church exactly 25 years ago on 12 December 1998.

The late Private Sean Rooney.

Some of the poignant words spoken by Pte Rooney’s mother, Natasha, at her son’s funeral last December are also inscribed on a small plaque beside the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe.

Delivering the Homily, Archbishop Martin said it was ‘hard to believe’ a year has passed ‘since we gathered here at the Church of the Holy Family in Dundalk for the funeral of Private Seán Rooney RIP’.

"I remember there was a strange mixture of emotions that day - of deep sadness, combined with immense pride at the passing of this young man who had given his life in the service of peace making.

“In many ways, those strong emotions are as real today as they were last December.

At the blessing of the picture of Our Lady of Guadalupe in the Holy Family Church in Dundalk, Co Louth, Archdiocese of Armagh: Father Declan Shannon, Chaplain to Forces (CF); Father Michael Hinds CF; Archbishop Eamon Martin; Head Chaplain Father Paschal Hanrahan HCF; and, Father Richard Delahunty CSsR

“Last year, we were honoured at the funeral with the attendance of Uachtarán na hÉireann; An Taoiseach; Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces, and many political and civic and leaders; but what stands out in my memory is the witness that you - Seán’s family and loved ones - gave to all of us - with your dignified presence and your powerful words.

"And then there was the outstanding example of Seán’s army colleagues, including his comrades from 27 Infantry - although tearful and broken hearted they still took care to afford full military honours to Seán.

“I prayed that day that you all would be graced with strength to get through the weeks and months ahead; here we are, a whole year later, joined together once more in memory of Private Seán Rooney - son, grandson, brother, fiancée, brave soldier, national hero.”

Archbishop Martin told how his thoughts and prayers ‘turn naturally’ to ‘our Irish peacekeepers still on the ground along the Lebanese border, doing their best to keep the peace and protect life’.

"The current horrific situation in Gaza ripples out like a deadly earth tremor, even as far as Southern Lebanon. Our soldiers take their stand for peace and life, there in the middle of growing hostilities, increased tensions and lethal threats.

"Let us not forget them and keep them and their families in our thoughts and prayers this morning and especially as Christmas approaches. Let us pray and work for an immediate ceasefire, the return of all hostages and the freeing up of humanitarian corridors to provide access to the aid that is so desperately needed.”

Archbishop Martin spoke of one of the most important features of Advent – ‘the message of Hope’.

" There seem to be so many reasons nowadays to give up on hope - the terrible wars, violence and injustices that seem intractable; the shocking disregard for human dignity and vulnerable life; and, the almost relentless advance of climate change. Sometimes also, at a personal level we can feel overwhelmed by the pressures and worries of everyday life, including the terrible pain of bereavement at the sudden death of someone close. Still, as people of God we do not stop daring to hope.”

He also outlined how December 12 marks an important Marian feast - the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe - ‘who is the patroness of the culture of life, and in particular of unborn life.’ He continued: “Back in early January Seán's grandad Eugene sent me a letter suggesting that we might have a statue or an icon of the pregnant Madonna here at the church of the Holy Family. I met Eugene and we spoke and prayed about this idea. Eventually in June we decided to put up the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe here in the church; a while back the Mexican ambassador to Ireland had presented me with an authenticated copy of that image. I agreed to come and bless the image on the feast day of Our Lady of Guadalupe, which is today. And since it was on 12 December, I could offer Mass as an anniversary Mass for Seán, who himself died, protecting life and peace.“We hope that people who see the image will be inspired to protect all human life from the first moment of conception until the moment of natural death and all of the moments in between, to protect life from the threat of violence and war, from addictions, from despair, and from the culture of aggression, anger and abuse of power and authority that seem to be so prevalent in today’s world.”

Archbishop Martin spoke of how he remembered so well, that on the day of Pte Rooney’s funeral, his mother ‘spoke powerfully about how much you cherished Seán’s life, and about the importance of love, compassion and friendship - especially in the family’.

"Some of your words on that day are inscribed on the small plaque here beside the image of the pregnant Madonna, Our Lady of Guadalupe.

"Natasha we were all deeply moved by your testimony about how Seán was placed in your arms when you were only 16 years old. You told us how Seán gave you hope for the future; how you wanted to be better for Seán; to finish school for Seán; to go onto third level education for Seán; and to buy your own house for Seán. You said you wanted Seán to have a mother he could be proud of. You spoke about how in his life, he gave you purpose, and how you would love him forever.“Saint Paul once wrote that “Faith, Hope and Love endure - and the greatest of these is Love.” Natasha, you and all Seán’s family know that Love lasts forever; that Love is for life; and, Love continues even beyond our earthly life.