The Millennium Forum has been hosting a series of dementia-friendly tea dances over a 12-month period for older members of the local community.

Enjoying the tea dance at the Millennium Forum are Lisa Heaney, Millennium Forum, participant Betty Gallagher, Lorraine Calderwood, Arts Council of Northern Ireland and Margaret Robertson.

The aim of the tea dances is to bring older people affected by dementia together to enjoy the arts, music, movement and dancing.

Research show that older people affected by dementia can often feel socially isolated and vulnerable. Projects like this one at the Millennium Forum provides a safe and supportive environment to help reduce those effects and promote social interaction and social bonds. The project at the Millennium Forum complements the work of other agencies in the Derry area such as that of the Alzheimer's Society, Deed, HSC, and carer groups.

Lisa Heaney, Box Office & Access Manager, Millennium Forum, said, “Every month around 60 older people and their carers participate in our dementia-friendly tea dance events. The events include dancing, reminiscence, and singing, with old-time tea sets and catering as well as traditional singing, and themed songs by the piano. The feedback that we’ve had from all the participants and carers is amazing. They love coming here, it really promotes inclusion. They just love being part of it all.”

Lorraine Calderwood, Programmes Officer at the Arts Council of Northern Ireland, said, "Thanks to The National Lottery players and the Public Health Agency, we’re delighted to support the Millennium Forum with this wonderful, impactful Arts & Older People Programme project. Research has proven that taking part in arts activities can raise self-esteem, confidence and motivation, as well as aid in relieving stress. From attending the Millennium Forum tea dance today it’s clear to see the joy and happiness that coming together as a group to enjoy music, laughter and dancing, is giving to older people in this area.

“The Arts and Older People Programme is committed to providing meaningful opportunities for older people to take part in arts activities, enriching their lives for the better. The arts have a vital role to play in helping our older people find their voice, bring people together and promote positive physical and mental health.”