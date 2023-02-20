Netflix to showcase TV series on Wild Ireland
A TV series on ‘Wild Ireland’ has been picked up by Netflix.
‘Return of the Wild – The Bearman of Buncrana’ will premiere on the streaming service on March 1.
It follows Buncrana conservationist Killian McLaughlin, the founder of Wild Ireland and his wife, Katie, ‘in his pursuit of a lifelong dream: to restore extinct wild animals to their home in the forests of Ireland.’
Produced by Moondance Productions, who describe it as a ‘a documentary series full of heart, passion, high-stakes emotions, big dreams, big predators and even bigger risks,’ the show was a big hit when it was shown on RTE last year.
Wild Ireland offers sanctuary to many animals which have been exploited, abused and hunted to the point of extinction and is home to bears, wolves, foxes, monkeys, a Lynx, goats and much more.
You can follow Wild Ireland at https://www.facebook.com/wildirelandorg or at https://wildireland.org/ and watch them on Netflix from March 1.