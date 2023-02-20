‘Return of the Wild – The Bearman of Buncrana’ will premiere on the streaming service on March 1.

It follows Buncrana conservationist Killian McLaughlin, the founder of Wild Ireland and his wife, Katie, ‘in his pursuit of a lifelong dream: to restore extinct wild animals to their home in the forests of Ireland.’

Produced by Moondance Productions, who describe it as a ‘a documentary series full of heart, passion, high-stakes emotions, big dreams, big predators and even bigger risks,’ the show was a big hit when it was shown on RTE last year.

The TV series on Wild Ireland will premiere on Netflix on March 1.

Wild Ireland offers sanctuary to many animals which have been exploited, abused and hunted to the point of extinction and is home to bears, wolves, foxes, monkeys, a Lynx, goats and much more.