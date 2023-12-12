A new calendar aimed at supporting older citizens is to be distributed locally as a joint initiative to reach citizens living within the Western Health and Social Care Trust area.

Derry City and Strabane District Council has joined up with the councils in Fermanagh and Omagh and Causeway Coast and Glens, South West Age Partnership along with the Western Health and Social Care Trust and the Public Health Agency to produce the 2024 Age Friendly Calendar.

Funded by the Public Health Agency, the calendar addresses emotional health and wellbeing to encourage people to age well by encouraging people to use the Take 5 Steps to improve their health and wellbeing.

It promotes the importance of connecting with others, being active, staying aware, learning, and giving, as ways to stay engaged and enjoy new challenges.

Mayor Patricia Logue with prizewinners in the Age Friendly "Your Happy Place" competition, at a reception held in the Mayor's Parlour. Seated is David Fahy, winner. Standing, from left, are Peter Davidson, 2nd place, Linga Ming, 3rd place, Ciara Burke, Age Friendly co-ordinator, Sonia Montgomery, WHSCT, and Heather Hamilton, Public Health Agency. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

The calendar will be distributed to older people across the Western Trust area and showcases some beautiful photographs and artwork created by older people as part of a recent competition titled 'My Happy Place'.

Participants were asked to capture or create places that are special to them, and where is their Happy Place.

A range of entries were received capturing various seasons, places including countryside scenes to wildlife and hobbies including gardening.

This year’s local winners, David Fahy, Peter Davidson and Linda Ming will all have their winning entries included in the collection.

Mayor Patricia Logue makes a presentation to David Fahy, 1st place in the Age Friendly "Your Happy Place" competition. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Patricia Logue, said the calendar was the perfect platform to showcase local talent.

"The Age Friendly Calendar offers a great opportunity for older residents to show off their creativity and for us all to celebrate the vital role played by our older citizens," she said.

"The theme of 'Your Happy Place' allowed people to explore and share happy memories and places in our Council area which have meaning and special connections for people.

" I was particularly impressed with the winning entries from our Council area which will now be enjoyed across many households during 2024."Sonia Montgomery, Suicide Prevention, Emotional Health and Wellbeing Officer at the Western Health and Social Care Trust, welcomed the publication.

Mayor Patricia Logue makes a presentation to Peter Davidson, 2nd place in the Age Friendly "Your Happy Place" competition. (Photo - Tom Heaney, nwpresspics)

"The Western Health and Social Service Trust is delighted once again to be working in partnership with the Public Health Agency, who funded this initiative, South West Age Partnership and local Councils to produce the 'Age Friendly Calendar 2024.

"The calendar encourages older people to develop their creativity and talent by using the Take 5 Steps - connect, be active, take notice, keep learning and give - to improve their wellbeing.“I would like to thank everyone who took part in 'My Happy Place' competition and who contributed photographs and artwork for the calendar, I am sure those who receive a copy will enjoy using it throughout the year."