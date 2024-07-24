Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A vibrant new banner has been unveiled at the iconic Free Derry Corner, in anticipation of World Breastfeeding Week.

Designed by local mother and North West BAPS member Sinead O'Kane, the banner aims to promote breastfeeding awareness and publicise the upcoming celebration, which will be hosted by North West BAPS on August 3.

The banner will be on display for the next two weeks.Sinead O'Kane shared her inspiration for the design of the banner, stating: "I am delighted that we have the banner erected here in the Bogside area of Derry for the second year running, as this area has amongst the very lowest breastfeeding rates in the world.

"The beautiful image is of my daughter, Cait, when she was still feeding. I hope this image conveys the magic behind breastfeeding - not only is it a source of nutrition for the baby but there is also a bond and closeness shared.

Representatives from North West BAPS, BBHF and Cuidui pictured at the launch of the North West BAPS banner at Free Derry Wall recently. North West BAPS will celebrate World Breast Feeding Week at the St Columb's Park House Walled Garden on 3rd August next. Photo: George Sweeney

"I believe if there was more visibility and education about breastfeeding in Derry and Strabane, then our figures would be a lot higher. A big thank you to the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum for supporting us and funding our banner."

Aisling Hutton, the Health Programmes Manager of the Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum, who attended the event said: "The Bogside and Brandywell Health Forum are delighted to support North West BAPS and the amazing work that they continue to do throughout our City and District.

"Their continued work to promote breastfeeding in our communities, by creating awareness of the benefits to both mum and baby, is of great need as our statistics here are very low. We, as a Health Forum, support all that they do and are proud to support them with their ongoing campaign."

The North West BAPS (Breastfeeding and Perinatal Support) are a parent-led initiative who are calling for more awareness, visibility and support for breastfeeding in the Derry City and Strabane Council area which has amongst the lowest breastfeeding rates in the world.

The North West BAPS have been encouraged in their endeavours by the Council who also co-chair meetings of the North West BAPS Network which now has over 30 members - including parents and representatives from the community, voluntary, statutory and business sector.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council, Councillor Lilian Barr said: “I am delighted to see this incredible banner unveiled at Free Derry Corner. It’s really important that new mums and mums-to-be are made aware of the benefits breastfeeding can have for their baby and themselves. And that they know, if they choose to breastfeed, they will be supported by the entire community.

“This advice and support is particularly important for residents in our City and District which has very low breastfeeding rates.

" Along with all the well documented health benefits of breastfeeding, it also helps to form a unique bond between mother and child. North West Baps should be applauded for creating this banner and the wider work they are doing to raise the awareness and visibility of breast feeding.”Pregnant women and new mums who are looking for support to breastfeed can connect with North West BAPS on Facebook and Instagram for updates on local, online and telephone support.

Besides support from the Trust through midwives and health visitors, there is also a wide range of support in the community, including through La Leche League, Cuidiu and Sure Start Groups.Helen Hancock, a local and international artist who is also an Advanced Breastfeeding Counsellor with Cuidiu, highlighted the importance of North West BAPS Network of which she is a member.

"The Northwest BAPS network has been an invaluable resource in the community since its beginning, offering knowledgeable support and a broad range of information from many sources, local and further afield.

"As an Advanced Cuidiu Breastfeeding Counsellor, it’s often challenging to get the word out locally that we are available to help in the postpartum stage. Breastfeeding Counsellors at Cuidiu have over two years of training, and we offer our services voluntarily with a high level of skills and knowledge in breastfeeding support."

World Breastfeeding Week, celebrated during the first week of August, is an annual event that highlights the critical importance of breastfeeding for the health and well-being of mothers and infants worldwide.

A special celebration will be hosted by North West BAPS on August 3 in St. Columb's Park House, and will feature a variety of family friendly activities, as well as information and resources to promote breastfeeding awareness and parenting support within the community.