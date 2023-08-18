Kiara Duddy, owner of the Picked Duck

Kiara opened the first Pickled Duck on Shipquay Place seven years ago, when a friend was selling the space. Having had years of experience under her belt, she felt like it was the right time to take a chance and open her own place. She hasn’t looked back since and has now opened the fourth Pickled Duck in the former Primrose space along the quay. Kiara said: “When I was 16, my granny owned the Delacroix on the Buncrana Road. I used to go in there and set up for weddings and I was in retail too but I always kept on that part-time job there. My parents then bought the Drunken Duck in Greencastle and I was managing that before everything was hit by the recession in 2008. I always loved working in restaurants and was working in different ones when my friend was selling up her café in town and I decided to go for it. I had plenty of experience behind me that I felt confident in going for it at that stage.”

Since opening her first café, Kiara has gone on to open three more; one at Greenhaw, one in the Catalyst Building on the Bay Road and, recently, the café on the quay.

“We have always wanted to have a space along the quay so we jumped at this opportunity when it came up,” she said. “It’s been a bit stressful because we only started the process about five or six weeks ago but I love what I do and I love keeping my customers and staff happy so it’s all worth it. All staff from Primrose were offered to stay on and, thankfully, most of them did. The staff are great, they know what to do and they know their customers so we didn’t want to lose anyone. Our intention has always been to add to the good offering that was already here, while putting our own stamp on it too.

A smoothie available in the Pickled Duck on the Quay

“We’re so lucky to have such a beautiful space here with such a great view, you feel like you’re on your holidays here. The quay is somewhere we always wanted to be so, when the opportunity came up, we just jumped at it. It’s gorgeous here so, we just want to use the view and the space to provide the best we can. We’re working hard to get settled in and looking forward to the Maritime Festival next year, which is something we’ve never done before before.”

Although Kiara is the owner, she isn’t afraid to get her hands dirty and work hard front of house too.

“The only way this business survives is when you put in the hours. I’m a member of this team and I have to work like I am, while also keeping an eye on the figures and costs of things. Knowing how everything works is vital for me. I still wake up every morning, though, with my fingers and toes crossed, living in hope that it’ll all be okay.”