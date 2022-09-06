New Bishop Street Post Office to open this month

The previous Post Office, called the Diamond Post Office, was located at 3 Bishop Street but closed in 2018 when the previous Postmaster resigned. This new Post Office, called Bishop Street Post Office, will be open Monday - Saturday 8am -8pm and Sunday 9am-9pm.

Janese Sung, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it very convenient for customers to visit.”

The opportunity to give feedback will close on 30 September 2022. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 203711.

Derry’s Bishop Street DER1720GS - 015

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...