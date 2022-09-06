New Bishop Street Post Office to open this month
Bishop Street Post Office is set to re-open in a new location of Spar on 144 Bishop Street on Friday, September 23 at 1pm.
The previous Post Office, called the Diamond Post Office, was located at 3 Bishop Street but closed in 2018 when the previous Postmaster resigned. This new Post Office, called Bishop Street Post Office, will be open Monday - Saturday 8am -8pm and Sunday 9am-9pm.
Janese Sung, Post Office Network Provision Lead, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community. The branch’s opening hours will make it very convenient for customers to visit.”
The opportunity to give feedback will close on 30 September 2022. Customers can share their views during the consultation online at postofficeviews.co.uk with the branch code 203711.
Most Popular
-
1
Hurricane Danielle tracking towards Ireland
-
2
Star runners receive inaugural Danny Sheerin Memorial Award
-
3
McLaughlin: Deeply distressing that almost 5,000 children in Derry City and Strabane relying on emergency support from Trussell Trust food banks
-
4
Derry’s Sandra Atoge is setting the bar high for hairdressing and hair-loss solutions
-
5
22 year jail term for Co. Derry man guilty of 'horrific' child sexual abuse
Submissions can also be made via email to [email protected], by post to Freepost YOUR COMMENTS, or by telephone 03452 66 01 15 or Textphone 03457 22 33 55.