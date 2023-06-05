In_Co has emerged as a result of the award-winning RE:IMAGINE shop, a part of the Start Up Accelerate Programme. During their tenure at RE:IMAGINE, both Coalesce and In_Chlomo experienced extraordinary growth, attracting a dedicated customer base both in-store and online. Inspired by their achievements, Bridgene and Chloe have now joined forces to establish In_Co, an independent boutique that promises to redefine fashion trends and provide a delightful shopping experience for all.

Bridgene Graham said: "The launch of In_Co is a realisation of our lifelong dream to create a space that merges our individual design philosophies. Through this collaboration, we aim to bring a unique shopping experience to the people of Derry, one that celebrates personal style and empowers individuals to express themselves."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chloe McColgan added: "We are grateful for the support we received from the Start Up Accelerate Programme and the Government's Community Renewal Fund. It has been instrumental in turning our vision into reality. In_Co is not just a boutique; it's a celebration of creativity and community, and we can't wait to welcome fashion enthusiasts to experience our carefully curated collections."

Chloe Mc Colgan, owner of In_Chlomo, and Bridgene Graham, owner of Coalesce, collecting the keys to their new boutique In_Co on Shipquay Street.

Located at 18 Shipquay Street, In_Co aims to captivate fashion enthusiasts with its curated collection of cutting-edge designs, incorporating elements from both Coalesce and In_Chlomo. The boutique offers a fusion of unique styles, showcasing the individual creativity and vision of these two exceptional designers. Customers can expect a vibrant blend of contemporary fashion, eclectic accessories, and timeless pieces that reflect their dynamic partnership.

Bridgene Graham and Chloe Mc Colgan are excited to welcome everyone to In_Co and share their passion for fashion and design. They express their heartfelt gratitude to The Fashion & Textile Design Centre, Derry City & Strabane District Council, and the Government's Community Renewal Fund for their unwavering support in making In_Co a reality.

The launch event will take place on Friday, June 9th, at 18 Shipquay Street, starting at 7 pm. The evening promises to be filled with light bites, eclectic music, and a lively atmosphere, along with the possibility of exclusive discounts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For more information about In_Co and its grand opening event, search In_Co on Facebook or Instagram.