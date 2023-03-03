New charity partner announced for Derry Darkness into Light & almost £16,000 raised last year
Derry charity HURT (Have Your Tomorrows) have been announced as partners for Derry’s Darkness into Light this year.
Darkness into Light (DIL) is a worldwide fundraiser for Pieta House, where people set out for a 5km walk in the early hours of the morning and walk until the sun comes up. The event originated in Dublin in 2006 and quickly spread throughout the world. The Derry event was set up by former chair Edelle O’Donnell and as well as fundraising for Pieta House, also gives money to Foyle Search and Rescue. The 2022 event raised £15,652.53 for Foyle Search and Rescue. Edelle and the team organised the event on a completely voluntary basis and although they’re ‘sad’ to be handing it over, they say are ‘delighted’ that HURT, a drop-in service which offers holistic approaches to addiction recovery and family support, will be taking over.
Edelle said: "It was a brilliant turn-out last year, it was one of the biggest we’ve done yet. For us, Pieta House get half of the registration money but the total fundraising that happens online goes 100% to the charity partner, which for us is Foyle Search and Rescue.
"I’m so grateful that HURT has taken over and we can still be involved in some way. Myself and Francesca will still be involved, so we’re not stepping away completely but we are handing over the reigns. It will be hard to take a step back but I’m really looking forward to doing the walk this year.”
Darkness Into Light Derry will take place this year on May 6. Follow DIL and HURT on social media for more information.