New charter aimed at protecting journalists' mental wellbeing to be launched at Stormont

A new charter aimed to protect the mental wellbeing of journalists will be launched in Stormont next month.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Devised by former journalist Leona O’Neill, the charter asks newsrooms across Ireland and Britain to sign up to ensure journalists are supported to continue to do their jobs well despite the challenges they can face.

Leona O’Neill, who is now a Journalism Lecturer at Ulster University, said that nurturing mental health is often at the bottom of the priority list in a fast-paced, pressurised newsroom environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Traditionally, the newsroom has been a very macho place,” she said. “At times there can be little room for weakness there when the news has to be covered. We use language like tough, hard-nosed, to describe our media workers. They are expected to go into the worst situations imaginable - ones revolving around tragedy or hostility - gather every minute and awful detail, absorb all the trauma there and miraculously come out undamaged like they are superhuman.

The charter has been devised by former journalist Leona O’Neill.

“They are often given little to no support after this, they are expected to go on to the next story. It can be a grim conveyor belt of doom for many and one that breaks some. It is a fact universally recognised that frequent exposure to trauma, left unchecked, can be harmful.

“This newsroom charter aims to start a conversation around this important issue. Many newsrooms are signing up to tell their staff they recognise that the job is tough. Others are using it to rubber stamp that they already take mental wellbeing seriously.”

“We need strong journalists and a robust industry now more than ever. This charter is just one way to ensure that we are building supportive newsroom cultures so that our journalists can stay well and keep telling the important stories.”

Séamus Dooley, Assistant General Secretary, National Union of Journalists welcomed the initiative ‘as a positive step in bringing health, welfare and well-being to the fore in newsrooms’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Many factors which inhibit press freedom are external: threats, harassment, restrictive legislation, State interference,” he said. “But health, safety and welfare are also of direct importance to the functioning of the media and can be positively addressed by our industry.”

“The NUJ has always placed a strong emphasis on health and safety and this charter is consistent with our approach. The values enshrined in the charter are to be commended, embraced and acted upon.”

Irish News Editor Chris Sherrard, who is among those who signed the new charter said that he was proud to back the campaign.

“Being a journalist is a privilege and something our team at The Irish News takes seriously,” he said. “But, of course, journalists are routinely exposed to distressing and traumatic events as part of their job, and Irish News journalists are no different.

“Formal structures to safeguard and aid their mental wellbeing have typically been hard to find and difficult to implement. The MediaStrong Charter provides just such a practical, proactive framework for newsrooms such as ours to better support our editorial staff.”

"Through it, I look forward to working closer with experts in this area for the betterment of our journalists, and I’m proud to be a signatory to the Charter.”

Foyle MLA Sinead McLaughlin, who is co-sponsoring the launch event at Stormont said the Charter was vital in embedding care at the heart of media culture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Journalists are the frontline of truth and accountability, but they are too often left without support when facing the emotional and psychological toll of that responsibility,” she said.

“The MediaStrong Charter is a vital step toward embedding care, resilience, and wellbeing at the heart of our media culture.

“I’m proud to support the MediaStrong Charter, which offers a practical and compassionate framework to ensure journalists across these islands are protected, not just respected, for the crucial public service they provide.

“Northern Ireland knows too well the risks journalists take to report the truth. It’s time their mental health is taken seriously; with the same urgency we apply to physical safety and press freedom.”

The Charter will be formally launched at Stormont on June 4, at Westminster in July and in Leinster House in September.