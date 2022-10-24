The idea of a Chatty Café is to encourage venues to designate a table and make it available as a ‘chatty table’ where customers can sit if they are happy to talk to other customers, especially those who may be on their own.

The scheme is being rolled out by Causeway Loneliness Network, with in Thyme & Co in Ballycastle designated as the area’s first Chatty Café at the end of August. The initiative aims to address loneliness and reduce isolation by creating opportunities to talk and interact.

Causeway Loneliness Network was established in December 2019 and is made up of a range of community voluntary and statutory organisations who all work together to prevent and address loneliness.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, said: “I am delighted to announce the launch of the second Chatty Café in the Borough and I look forward to seeing many more established across the Council area. Loneliness takes many forms and we all may be affected at one time or another. Chatty Cafés are a simple way of reducing isolation without judgement.”

Felim and Siobhan, owners of the Curran’s Bakery & Coffee Shop, said: “We are very pleased to be the second Chatty Café, this time at the other end of the Causeway Coast and Glens area.

“We see at first hand those who have been affected by loneliness, from single mums to older men who have been bereaved, and we know how a friendly chat can really brighten their day. We hope our Chatty Café will provide the opportunity to continue this.”

Thelma Dillon, Chair of Causeway Loneliness Network said:: “Throughout these last few difficult years of lockdowns, isolation and restrictions on our social activities, human contact has been limited and this has impacted our wellbeing. We hope the introduction of Chatty Cafés will help to address this.”

Pictured at the launch of the Chatty Café at Curran’s Bakery and Coffee Shop in Greysteel are (L-R) Siobhan & Felim Curran, owners of Curran’s Bakery and Coffee Shop, the Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ivor Wallace, Maureen Duffy Western Trust GP Federation, Tori Calderwood from COAST and Gabrielle Quinn, Causeway Loneliness Network. Back row, right to left, coffee shop customer Davie, Councillor Dermot Nicholl, and Liam Hinphey Age Friendly Co-ordinator at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

Tori Calderwood from Causeway Older Active Strategic Team (COAST), said: “The pandemic has created challenges for many people in terms of isolation and loneliness. Chatty cafés are a great initiative for promoting interaction and conversation. I’d like to thank Currans Bakery & Coffee Shop for becoming the second Chatty Café in the Causeway area.

Maureen Duffy, Senior Social Worker within the Multi-Disciplinary Team at Limavady Health Centre, said: “It’s great to see the second Chatty Café opening in the Causeway area and within the Western Trust. Chatty Cafés are just one of a number of local initiatives aimed at reducing loneliness in the Causeway area.”