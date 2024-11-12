New children's book in 'The Weatherbies' series to be launched in Derry this weekend

Maghera-based author Yvonne Fleming and her community of loveable, weather-themed characters of the children's book series The Weatherbies have a lot to celebrate this year.

The past year has seen this loveable, educational tale of The Weatherbies grow into one of the most talked-about children’s brands in the country, highlighting climate change and informing children in a fun and engaging way to encourage them to take positive action.

Now, the new The Weatherbies book is set to be launched this Saturday, November 16 at Little Acorns BookStore, Derry

From being promoted to official Early Years partner for EcoSchools NI, hitting record downloads of their curriculum-linked resources with Twinkl (the UK's largest teaching resource), developing Ireland’s first climate awareness and well-being app for children, receiving funding from Foras Na Gaeilge to produce five new Irish picture books, and COGG support to fund and develop educational videos and their first digital game for Special Educational Needs (SEN) children, this truly has been an standout year for the local company with further plans for expansion in the new year.

Yvonne said: “It’s been another very busy exciting year for the Weatherbies. We are delighted to have become Eco-Schools Early Years Partners and are very grateful for the support from all our partners and funders who help to make it possible for the Weatherbies to continue developing new online content aligned with school curricula, like our animated videos, songs, graphic designs, and animated book readings.

" We are looking forward to next year and can’t wait to release our exciting new App and more books in English and Irish language. It’s a dream for me to be able to work with my husband Peter and our son Steven every day and see our little Weatherbies grow and achieve more goals.’

With a background in childcare and 25 years’ experience of working with children as a childminder, the idea for the Weatherbies was born when Yvonne started sharing the stories she made up for her then small sons with other kids.

Seeing how engaged children were with the weather-based stories, Yvonne created The Weatherbies Ltd in 2009. Her son Steven, who grew up listening to the songs and stories, came on board in 2020 to create the graphic designs, and composer and music publisher husband Peter took on the role of songwriting and sound design in the creation of soundtracks for the videos.

The Weatherbies are a collection of kids’ stories based on a community of loveable, weather-themed characters each with their own stories and personalities.

The Weatherbies are a community of friends who enjoy recycling, eating healthily, growing fruit and vegetables, reading books, and using solar and wind power, as well as helping, playing, and sharing with others as they go about their adventures around ‘Skytown’.

The aim of the characters is to support children in making a stronger connection with the weather they see and feel outside every day.

By giving weather formations names and personalities, Yvonne believes that it will assist children in becoming climate aware. Yvonne’s goal is that the Weatherbies will help comfort children; when they look to the sky and see and feel the weather, they won’t feel alone.

In November 2021, they launched their Digital First Strategy to make The Weatherbies more accessible to a wider international audience by creating online content aligned with school curricula, like animated videos, songs, graphic designs, and animated book readings, some of which were commissioned by BBC Gaeilge for their online hub.

They are currently developing an innovative educational app, currently being piloted in primary schools by child psychologist, Dr Jenny Davison.